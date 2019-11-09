Shoreline Garden Club meets Monday night
STEVENSVILLE — The Shoreline Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Steve Bornell will present “Putting the Garden to Bed.” He will discuss garden wrap ups in late season, planting and transplanting, overwintering and winter hardiness.
Bornell is head horticulturist and manager of plant collections at Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve. He has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Purdue University.
A business meeting will follow his presentation.
Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 235-1783.
RV Garden Club to discuss golf courses
HARBERT — The River Valley Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway.
Eric Rank, golf course superintendent at Chikaming Country Club, will present “Managing and Caring For a Golf Course.” He will address the challenges of keeping a perfect lawn as well as addressing environmental issues.
The meeting will start with a social hour and business meeting.
Rank will start his presentation at 2 p.m.
Meetings are open to the public, and guests are welcome to attend.
For more information, email Elizabeth Palulis at evpalulis@yahoo.com or visit www.rivervalleygardenclub.org.