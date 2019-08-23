Alzheimer’s group meets Wednesday in S. Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.
Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.
Matter of Balance class offered in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., beginning Sept. 3.
Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling, and increase activity levels among older adults. The classes are led by a trained facilitator.
Classes will meet from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 22.
There is a $20 fee for the participant book.
To register, email julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org or call 982-7759.
Bones in Balance class starts Sept. 3
ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Orthopedic Physical Therapy now is enrolling participants for Bones in Balance, a program designed to teach those with osteoporosis and osteopenia how to live with these conditions through self-management.
Bones in Balance incorporates education and exercise, and is led by trained physical therapists. The program includes self-management tips from a pharmacist, registered dietitian and nurse educator.
Classes will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. or 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 3-26 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
A physician’s order is required to participate.
There is a $25 registration fee to cover the cost of materials. The remaining amount is billable to insurance.
For more information, or to register, call 556-7150.
Learn to live well with heart failure
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer Living Well with Heart Failure, a free class about congestive heart failure from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
Participants will learn to identify common causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.