Bridgman library to host open house
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. Friday to celebrate the completion of recent renovations, and to introduce the new library director, Dennis Kreps.
Light refreshments will be served.
Food Fear Factor is Friday afternoon
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host Food Fear Factor at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Teens in grades 6-12 will compete to see who can eat the “interesting” selections the library will be serving. Attendees will learn about delicacies from around the world.
Registration is required. Spectators are welcome, and don’t need to register.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Clark retirees meeting Wednesday morning
BUCHANAN — The Clark Salaried Retirees Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Meg Paulette, director of Buchanan District Library, will report on library programming.
Retired salaried employees of Clark Equipment Co., and Clark Credit Union are eligible for membership in the club.
For more information, call Don Ryman at 695-6552.
Early New Buffalo is topic of next forum
NEW BUFFALO — How Whittaker Street got its name and other stories about the first days of New Buffalo will be shared with the Friends of the Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Buffalo Township Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
The evening will begin with the tale about hapless Great Lakes skipper Wessel Whitaker, who ran his ship aground near what is now Grand Beach in an 1834 storm and went on to found New Buffalo on the shores of Lake Potawatami at the mouth of the Galien River.
The captain’s dream of creating a major Lake Michigan seaport never materialized. In fact, the town almost disappeared after his death before developing into the resort destination it is today.
Nick Bogert, a board member of The Region of Three Oaks Museum and a former TV news producer, will share the tales.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library.
For more info, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Class to teach wreath making
NEW TROY — Artist Bre Dubuque will teach participants how to make their own Christmas wreath from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The center will provide wreath forms, wire, greenery and hot chocolate.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own ribbon, pine cones, berries and baubles to make their creations unique. Some wire cutters will be provided, but participants should bring them if they have them.
Class size is limited to 10 people, and registration is required.
The workshop is $10 for Friends of New Troy members and $15 for nonmembers.
To register, email friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call/text 405-6857.
Payment – cash or check – will be accepted at the beginning of class.
Pinteresting returns Nov. 25 in Watervliet
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host its next Pinteresting class from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 25.
This month’s arts and crafts class for grown-ups will feature a rustic wall hanging.