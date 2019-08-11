‘Intro to Landscape Design’ planned for Monday night
STEVENSVILLE — Shoreline Garden Club members Dave and Carole Coffman will present “Introduction to Landscape Design” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
The Coffmans are Indiana Master Gardeners – Bronze and Dave is a National Garden Club gardening consultant.
The club’s business meeting will follow the presentation. Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 235-1783.
Join Arbor Day Foundation, receive 10 free trees
Everyone who joins the Arbor Day Foundation this month with a $10 donation will receive 10 free Colorado blue spruce trees or 10 white flowering dogwood trees through the foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
The trees will be shipped postpaid between Oct. 15 and Dec. 10, depending on the right time for planting in each member’s area.
The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced for free.
“Colorado blue spruce trees truly provide year-round beauty for any landscape,” Matt Harris, CEO of the foundation, said in a news release. “Dogwood trees will add color and beauty to your yard throughout the year, with their showy spring flowers, scarlet autumn foliage, and red berries that attract songbirds in the winter.”
New members also will receive “The Tree Book,” which includes information about tree planting and care, and a subscription to Arbor Day, the foundation’s bimonthly publication.
To receive the free trees, join online at arborday.org/august, or send $10 by Aug. 31 to: Arbor Day Foundation, Ten Free Blue Spruces or Ten Free Dogwood, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.