TCP sets auditions for ‘Women of Lockerbie’
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will hold auditions for the “The Women of Lockerbie” next month at the Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Auditions are at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and 7 p.m. Jan. 20, and will include cold reads from the script. Callbacks, if needed, are at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Cast needed, and additional information, is available online at www.twincityplayers.org.
For questions, contact director Kraig Kirkdorfer at kraigkirkdorfer@hotmail.com.
The production will be staged between March 20 and April 5.
For more information, call 429-0400.
Receive high school credit for dance
STEVENSVILLE — Registration for the 2019-20 school year is about to begin for Berrien County Dancers, a county-wide program for which students can earn high school credit for taking dance classes.
Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced Dance classes are held during the school day at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave. Placement auditions are required for enrollment in Intermediate and Advanced Dance.
Advanced auditions are 3-4:45 p.m. Jan. 15. Intermediate auditions are 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Alternate arrangements are available for students who need them.
Students who plan to enroll in Beginning Dance can register through their guidance counselor. No prior experience or audition is necessary.
To reserve an audition spot, contact artistic director Theresa Graziano at tgraziano@lpslancer.net. Include the student’s name, phone number and experience level.
For more information, visit berriencountydancers.com.