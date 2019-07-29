Pinteresting with beach glass
WATERVLIET — The next Pinteresting class at Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will make beach glass wind chimes.
The arts and crafts class for grown-ups will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. today.
Magician visits Lawrence on Tuesday afternoon
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Branch Library will host Magician Joel Tacey at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a magical comedy show at New Lawrence Town Hall, 411 N. Paw Paw St.
The show is open for all ages.
For more information, call 674-3200.
Buchanan rural school reunion is Saturday at senior center
BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Area Rural School Reunion will be Saturday at Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch to start at noon. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass and table service.
Attendees also are encouraged to bring any rural school pictures they have.
For more information, contact Don Holmes at 695-1133.
‘Animal Magic’ comes to Bangor library on Thursday morning
BANGOR — Mark Rosenthal will bring his popular program, “Animal Magic,” to Bangor Branch, 420 Division St., at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
“Animal Magic” will feature live, exotic animals teaching attendees about life sciences, and promoting conservation while incorporating magic throughout the show.
Rosenthal has traveled cross-country sharing his love and appreciation for the animal world with his live animal programs.
Rosenthal’s program is part of the library’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.” The reading program continues through Aug. 17.
For more information, call 427-8810.
N. Berrien Historical Museum celebrates produce containers
COLOMA — Do you recall the days when wood produce containers dominated orchards and markets in Berrien County?
On Aug. 17, North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., will honor the legacy of these containers and the market that was in high demand, the Benton Harbor Fruit Market.
From noon-4 p.m., guests of all ages can make their own basket, share memories and have a guided tour of the machines that made the Benton Harbor Fruit Market possible.
Tours of the machinery collection with Sam Monte, of Monte Package Co., will begin at noon and 2 p.m.
For kids, “Harvesting History: Picking and Packing the Fruit Belt” will be at 1 and 3 p.m.
At 2 p.m., 12 registered guests, ages 12 and older, will make their own woven baskets to take home. Call the museum to reserve a seat.
For more info, call 468-3330 or email info@northberrienhistory.org.
Museum to host continuing ed program for area teachers
COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Society will host a professional development program for elementary teachers from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave.
State continuing education clock hours (SCECHs) will be available.
Representatives of the Society will detail the contents of six traveling trunks. These trunks, which contain supplemental hands-on educational materials covering different historical topics in the curriculum, are available for educators to check out of the museum to utilize in their classrooms.
The traveling trunks are geared toward ages 6-12, so this program is recommended for elementary teachers.
However, registration is not limited to elementary teachers, nor is the event limited to teachers. Anyone interested in learning more about the traveling trunks and how to utilize the materials inside can attend by registering in advance.
Cost is $25. For an additional $5 SCECH fee, participants can receive 5.5 SCECHs.
Lunch will be provided.
The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Aug. 6.
To reserve a place, contact Peter Cook at peter@northberrienhistory.org or 468-3330.