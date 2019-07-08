Make your phone fancy at the library
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host “Fancy Phone Crafts” at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Attendees can protect their phone from bumps and scratches, or make earbuds colorful and tangle-free.
Learn to personalize your tech with simple projects.
‘Professor Awesome’ visits the library
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host “Professor Awesome Talks Folklore” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Learn about the origins and cultural variations of Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and other classic tales from Professor Awesome – aka Scott Nokes of Troy University.
Konkolesky to talk about UFOs in Mich.
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host an informative presentation on UFOs specific to Michigan from 7-8 p.m. today.
Bill Konkolesky, state director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, is a long-time researcher in the field, and regularly delivers lectures on UFO phenomena. He will talk about Michigan’s many sightings.
The 1966 sightings over Southeast Michigan and 1994 sightings over Grand Rapids each had hundreds of eyewitnesses, including law enforcement and radar returns.
Find out more about these events, and several other unusual and well-documented UFO sightings from the Great Lakes State.
Konkolesky also has appeared in, or consulted for, televised UFO documentaries for the History Channel, Discovery Channel, Science Channel, National Geographic Channel, SyFy and ABC. He also has contributed to numerous UFO books, magazines and websites.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Friends to revisit ‘epic road trip’
NEW BUFFALO — The Friends of New Buffalo Library will relive “The Jolly Out There” epic road trip during the next Community Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
New Buffalo residents Laura and Fred Jolly spent 21/2 years living in a 30-foot recreational vehicle, traveling to all 50 states and visiting 59 National Parks.
The couple will leave time for questions following their formal program, and offer pointers for those inspired to hit the road on their own adventure.
For more information, call 469-2933 or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Libraries to explore disappearances
BENTON HARBOR — The St. Joseph and Benton Harbor public libraries will co-host “Still Missing: Michigan’s Mysterious Disappearances” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St.
The event is sponsored by the Schalon Foundation and Lisa Bartoszek.
Admittance is free, but registration is appreciated by calling 983-7167.
Amy Paine earns top ACT score of 36
ST. JOSEPH — Amy Paine, the daughter of Kristen Robinson and Chris Paine and a soon-to-be senior at St. Joseph High School, recently earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
Only 0.2 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score, according to a news release.
In the Class of 2018, only 3,741 students – out of more than 1.9 million nationwide who took the ACT – earned a composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36.
A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included in the ACT composite score.
Exit 23 cleanup slated for Saturday morning
STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Volunteer Corps will host a cleanup of Exit 23 on Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m., at the township hall, 2055 W. John Beers Road, for a mandatory safety briefing and distribution of safety vests and bags.
Volunteers must wear pants, long-sleeve shirts, hats, substantial shoes and sunscreen. They also must sign a release and waiver.
For questions, call 429-1589.
Michael Hurd releases second novel of year
Michael Hurd, a native of Saint Joseph, released his second novel, “Soldier, Citizen, Settler,” last month.
It is based on chapter 12 of his first book, “Lineage: A Novel,” which was released in February. Both are available on Amazon in electronic and paperback formats.
The new book follows the fictitious Harris family through the American Revolution and migration westward to the shores of Lake Ontario.
As with the first book of the “Lineage” series, Hurd laid down his family tree against events in history, assuming family of the period could have participated in the events.
However, unlike the vignette format of the first book, this volume tells a cohesive story about the Harris family and their successes and failures.
Hurd is the son of the late Paul and Carolyn Hurd. His father was an instructor at Lake Michigan College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College in the 1960s.
He and his wife, Sandy, live in Maryland, and are retired federal employees. They have two sons and three grandchildren.
Annual book sale starts Thursday night
BRIDGMAN — The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will present its annual summer used book sale this week in the Community Room at the library, 4460 Lake St.
A preview sale runs from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. It is free to Friends members and $3 for nonmembers.
The sale continues from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Friends are accepting used books donations, particularly fiction, until Tuesday. Books can be dropped off at the library’s front desk.
All proceeds will benefit the library.