Lara Logan no longer will be visiting Lake Michigan College as part of the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series.

BENTON HARBOR — The Mendel Center recently announced Lara Logan no longer will appear as part of the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series.

Willie Nelson has canceled his show at Four Winds Casino Resort's Silver Creek Event Center due to the ongoing pandemic.
Kristopher Zook will perform in concert at Lake Michigan College on Sunday afternoon.
Robert Lunn will perform in concert at Lake Michigan College on Sunday afternoon.