Home & Garden Expo set for Feb.
BENTON HARBOR — The 39th annual Southwest Michigan Home & Garden Expo, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Southwestern Michigan, is scheduled for next month.
The three-day expo will be from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
There will be more than 70 exhibitors and free workshops.
For more information, or to see the list of exhibitors, visit www.swmhome show.com.
For questions, contact Carol Weller 473-5035 or email cweller@hbaswm.com.
Celebrate the new year with free trees
Local residents can ring in the new year with free trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time this month.
New members will receive 10 free flowering trees or five crape myrtles. The flowering trees include: two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns and three white flowering dogwoods.
The trees are part of the foundation’s Trees for America campaign. They will be shipped at the right time for planting – between Feb. 1 and May 31 – with planting instructions.
The 6- to 12-inch tall trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced for free.
Members also will receive a subscription to the foundation’s bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care.
To become a member of the foundation, and to receive the free trees, send $10 by Jan. 31 to: Ten Flowering Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.
Or, join online at arborday.org/January.