Overhiser crowned homecoming king
FINDLAY, Ohio — Aaron Overhiser of South Haven was crowned homecoming court king during the University of Findlay’s September festivities.
Overhiser is studying pre-physical therapy/strength and conditioning. He is the son of Kim and Allen Overhiser.
Paranormal team to visit Watervliet library
WATERVLIET — The West Michigan Paranormal Team will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St.
Some of Michigan’s most dedicated amateur experts, the team from Spring Lake will talk about their paranormal adventures.
They have investigated several locations throughout the Midwest, and have lived to tell the tales. Hear about their experiences, take a look at their equipment, and spend the evening with stories of the unknown.
Registration is not required. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org, or visit www.watervlietlibrary.net.
MiPRO visits museum
HARTFORD — The Michigan Paranormal Research Organization, led by Carl Wickett, will visit Van Buren County Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wickett and his crew will tour the museum trying to locate sounds and voices from the past.
To register, call 621-2546.
Payment of $20 is due at door.
Bring a flashlight and a jacket.
Pinteresting returns to Watervliet library
WATERVLIET — The next Pinteresting class at Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will make woodland gnomes.
The arts and crafts class for grown-ups will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Girls to learn coding
BENTON HARBOR — This week’s Wednesday Wow family program at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will feature a basic, fun workshop on coding for girls in grades 4-8.
Each participant of the class, which runs from 5-6 p.m., will receive an activity book and other items, as well as refreshments.
Westerbeke to give senior survival tips
BRIDGMAN — Bill Westerbeke, the host of YouTube’s Elder TipZone, will visit Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., to offer senior survival tips.
He’ll discuss tips for seniors facing life challenges associated with aging from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Topics will include technology, health care, medical devices and safety.
Library Halloween party is Wednesday
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a Halloween party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be tricks and many treats.
TAB kickoff meeting is Friday afternoon
BRIDGMAN — The Teen Advisory Board at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a kickoff meeting with a mac and cheese bar from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Students 12 and older who want to become more involved in the library are encouraged to come.
Halloween open house set for Saturday in BH
BENTON HARBOR — The annual Halloween open house for kids will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St.
Parents should attend with young children, and all are welcome to wear costumes. Crafts, games and refreshments will be provided.
Federal employees to meet Tuesday
BENTON HARBOR — The Southwest Michigan Chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Super Buffet, 1956 Pipestone Road.
Current and retired federal employees, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
The group will elect officers, and receive updates on 2019 cost of living adjustments and health benefits.
For more information, call Jean Rowe at 782-2769 or jeanrowe70@comcast.net.
South County Dems meet tonight in Niles
NILES — The South County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Greater Niles Senior Center, 1109 Bell Road.
Jacquie Blackwell will give a brief presentation on Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s impression of the 2020 campaign.
Learn to make Google Docs newsletters
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host Creating a Newsletter in Google Docs at 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
The class is open to those 13 and older. Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Genealogical Society meets Tuesday night
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
A video by Angie Bush and D. Joshua Taylor, “You Need Both! Uniting DNA and Traditional Research,” will be screened.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
HauseFest to benefit R. McDonald House
THREE OAKS — Kurt Hauseman will host the 8th annual HauseFest on Saturday at The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., there will be music by Groupies Wanted, food by Harbor Country’s favorite restaurants, a silent auction, dancing and a judged costume contest.
Charlie Marino, the founder of the first Chicago Ronald McDonald House, will be the guest speaker.
HauseFest has raised $70,000 to date.
To put that in perspective, the homes cost $85 per night to run and cost the families $10 per night to stay. If they cannot afford the cost, the donations will provide free housing for these families.
Donations are tax deductible.