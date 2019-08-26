Federal employees meet Tuesday night
BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan Chapter 572 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Super Buffet, 1956 Pipestone Road.
Current and retired federal employees, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
A Blue Cross representative will answer any questions regarding benefits, co-pays and more. There also will be an update of current bills pending in Congress that will affect federal employees and retirees.
For more information, contact Jean Rowe at 782-2769 or jeanrowe70@comcast.net.
Genealogical Society meets Tuesday night
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
A video by Blaine Bettinger, “Chromosome Mapping Tips and Techniques,” will be screened.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
Historical Society meets Thursday night
GALIEN — The Galien Woods Historical Society will hold meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in its building at 108 S. Grant St.
The program for the evening will be “The Way We Were and The Way We Are,” which is about the Silver Beach Amusement Park. It will be presented by Connie Yore, curator of the Silver Beach Amusement Park Museum, and Suz Schalon, president of the Silver Beach Carousel Society.
They will share the history of the original Silver Beach Amusement Park, and anecdotes about the campaign to bring the carousel back to St. Joseph. They also will have some memorabilia on display.
There will be a free prize drawing at the conclusion of the meeting.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, call Elmer Doyle at 545-8871.
24/7 Dad Program starting on Sept. 4
PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Friend of the Court will start its next 24/7 Dad Program on Sept. 4 at the Van Buren Human Services East Building, 801 Hazen St.
24/7 Dad is an evidence-based curriculum designed by the National Fatherhood Initiative to teach fathers to be involved, responsible and committed to their children 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Core areas of focus are self-awareness, caring for self, fathering skills, parenting skills and relationship skills. It is a 12-week program delivered through two-hour weekly sessions.
For more info, contact Abel Muñoz or Aaron Rosecrans at 657-7734.