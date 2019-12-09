Korean vets holding Christmas party
BUCHANAN — The Papasan-Mamasan Korea Veterans Association will hold its annual Christmas party Sunday at American Legion Post 51, 403 E. Front St.
Social hour will begin at noon with the meal to follow at 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. Meat, refreshments and table service will be provided.
There will be games and door prizes after dinner.
For more information, contact Don Holmes at 695-1133.
Mobile food pantry comes to fire dept.
LAKESIDE — There will be a mobile food pantry at the Chikaming Township Fire Department, 13475 Red Arrow Highway, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
TAB meets Tuesday
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Public Library Teen Advisory Board will meet from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 213 E. Wall St.
Teens serving on the board meet monthly to contribute ideas on what they’d like to see happen at the library, for special events, and for volunteer opportunities at the library.
Benton Harbor library plans holiday parties
BENTON HARBOR — The teen holiday party at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday.
Teens may visit the library and enjoy crafts and refreshments.
The annual children’s holiday party will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Crafts and refreshments will be available for all who attend.
Young children should be accompanied by an adult.
Therapy dog returns to Bridgman library
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host Pawsitive Reading from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Zuzu, a licensed therapy dog, and her trainer, Sally Bogert from Therapy Dogs International, will be on hand.
Parents may sign-up elementary school-aged children to read to Zuzu for 15 minutes by calling 465-3663.
St. Lucia celebration set for Sunday in SJ
ST. JOSEPH — The Joe Harbor Vasa Lodge will host a St. Lucia celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday at Saron Lutheran Church, 510 Main St.
A Swedish tradition, the day is often observed with the eldest daughter dressed in a red-sashed white gown and a crown of candles, serving coffee and buns as the song St. Lucia is sung.
The Vasa celebration will include the story of St. Lucia, music of the season, and the presentation of the 2019 Lucia.
Refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend.
The Joe Harbor Vasa Lodge was chartered in 1929, and is part of the Vasa Order of America. The organization is dedicated to preserving and sharing Swedish and Nordic culture and heritage.
Christmas comes to Hartford on Saturday
HARTFORD — The annual Hartford Christmas Parade and Celebration will be Saturday.
The lighted parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will run from Hartford High School to Hartford Public Library.
Santa will be available for free family photos immediately after the parade. Refreshments and goodie bags for children will be given.
The library will have a Christmas Lego village on display, and will have a raffle for four $50 gift certificates to Harding’s.
The library also is raffling a 60-inch Vizio TV for $1 a ticket or six for $5.
The event is a community collaboration by the library, the Hartford Lions Club and the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.
Vincent J. Jewelers is giving back
Jim Frazier of Vincent J. Jewelers in Coloma and Dowagiac has found a creative way to help families in need this Christmas.
Vincent J. Jewelers is selling sterling silver ball earrings for $10, and donating the entire amount raised, not just the proceeds, to Living Water Food Pantry at Watervliet Free Methodist Church and A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries in Dowagiac.
“My family and I are very grateful to our communities, which have allowed us to stay in business so long,” he said in a news release. “This is just a small way for us to be able to help local families during this holiday season. Every $1 donated to the pantry buys about $7.50 in food. It feels good to be able to help make a difference.”
Vincent J. Jewelers is located at 228 N. Paw Paw St. in Coloma, and 118 S. Front St., in Dowagiac.
Contact the Coloma store at 468-4400 and the Dowagiac store at 782-2000.
VBDL locations opening late Thursday
All Van Buren District Library locations will open later than usual Thursday.
The branches in Bangor, Bloomingdale, Covert, Decatur, Gobles, Lawrence and Mattawan will all open at noon.
For more info, call 423-4771 or email info@vbdl.org.
