Harbor Country Singers singalong set for Aug. 27 in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — Harbor Country Singers will sponsor its third outdoor summer singalong at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center, 14 Maple St. Everyone is invited to join in.
The singalong will feature folk songs by Pete Seeger; Woody Guthrie; Peter, Paul and Mary; Bob Dylan; Joni Mitchell, and more.
School of American Music‘s Donna Mitchell and HCS Producer Pat Putnam will lead the singing.
Guitar instructor Ron Spears will provide accompaniment. Other guitarists are invited to bring their instruments and play along.
Michigan COVID-19 rules allow outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, provided social distancing is maintained. Sanitized seating will be available, or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Face shields will be available on request.
Sheet music and lyrics will be provided, though the ability to read music is not required to participate.
The rain date is Sept. 8 at the same time.
Heritage Museum's Potawatomi exhibit opens today
ST. JOSEPH — The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., will open its new exhibit, “The Keepers of the Fire: The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi,” tonight.
The exhibit celebrates the indigenous heritage of Southwest Michigan. The museum has worked closely with the Dowagiac-based Pokagon Band, along with other museums in the area, to present the exhibit.
Tonight’s free open house tour runs from 4-7 p.m. Scheduled appointments are recommended, but on-site registration will be available.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is following all current guidelines and regulations for museums, including limiting the number of people in the building, maintaining social distancing, and requiring that people wear face masks inside the building.
The welcome reception will be held outside in the garden. Light refreshments will be served while groups of up to eight visitors at a time will be guided through the exhibit.
North Berrien Historical Museum to feature ‘Rightfully Hers’
COLOMA — Starting Tuesday, North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., will host a new pop-up exhibit from the National Archives.
“Rightfully Hers” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification. The exhibit contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification, women’s voting rights before and after the ratification, and its impact today.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 25. It can be viewed from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Admission is free.
For more information, call 468-3330.
St. Joseph Municipal Band to feature small ensembles
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band will feature small ensembles on this week’s virtual concert, which premieres at noon Sunday on the band’s YouTube page.
The ensembles will include: a saxophone quartet playing “Irish Suite”; a French horn quintet performing “Over the Rainbow,” arranged by member Cheryl Schadler; a clarinet trio playing “Allegro” by Wolfgang Mozart and “Allegro” by Joseph Haydn; and a trombone ensemble performing “Georgia on My Mind” and “Penny Lane.”
The concert also will include “The Southerner March” by Russell Alexander, and guest vocalist Madeline Shrock joining the band for “I Could Have Danced All Night.”
The weekly video productions replace the band’s 2020 concert season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are coordinated by Director Donald Moely, and will continue through Labor Day.
For more information, and links to past virtual concerts, visit sjcity.com/band.