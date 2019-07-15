Clark retirees meeting Wednesday morning
BUCHANAN — The Clark Salaried Retirees Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Dee Kuelbs, coordinator of the Berrien County Self-Help Legal Resource Center, will explain the center’s benefits and how they may be accessed.
For more information, call Don Ryman at 695-6552.
Bridgman library hosts Apollo 11 webcast today
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a live webcast from 4-5 p.m. today.
The webcast, brought to viewers by the American Museum of Natural History, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
It will feature a guided recreation of the Apollo 11 voyage – the space-flight that landed the first astronauts on the moon.
Genealogy workshop planned for Saturday
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Are you a descendant to a patriot of the American Revolution?
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Col. Joseph B. Westnedge Chapter of National Society Sons of the American Revolution will host a workshop for those interested in joining the groups from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St.
Members of both organizations will be available to help attendees start their applications for membership. Men and women who can prove they are direct descendants of those who served in the American Revolution are eligible to join.
The NSDAR and NSSAR serves the community through programs and events focused on veterans and service people, historic preservation and education, conservation, citizenship and youth.
For more information, email Rebecca.dewey@gmail.com or duanepeachey54@gmail.com.
Wednesday Wow features Curious Kids’ Star Lab
BENTON HARBOR — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moonwalk, the Wednesday Wow program at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will host the Curious Kids’ Museum’s Star Lab from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Children can crawl inside the portable planetarium to view the night skies.
Library to host Family Space Camp
STEVENSVILLE — Celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing with Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, during Family Space Camp at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be space-related activities, and Curious Kids’ Museum’s Star Lab will be onsite.
The program is geared for children in fifth grade and younger, with their families, but all are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Morton House Museum to celebrate America
BENTON HARBOR — Morton House Museum, 501 Territorial Road, will hold an outdoor event to celebrate America from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
At 11 a.m., Chuck Jager will speak on “Patriotic Missions of the Federation of Women’s Clubs.”
Five patriotic quilts of valor will be presented to local veterans at 1 p.m.
Local musician Dan Gieb will play Americana music, and ice cream will be served throughout the day.
The event is free and open to the public.
Tours of the museum are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The rain date will be July 27.
For more information, contact the museum at 925-7011 or mortonhousemuseum@yahoo.com.
N. Berrien museum to feature railway program
COLOMA — The Pere Marquette Railway operated in the Great Lakes region and the southern parts of Ontario for the first half of the 20th century. It later became the Chesapeake & Ohio line, and is now the CSX line.
Nadra Kissman, one of the founders of the New Buffalo Railroad Museum, will visit North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., to discuss the commercial and cultural force of the Pere Marquette, and how it helped develop and sustain the community, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RSVP are not required for this free program.
For more information, email peter@northberrienhistory.org or call 468-3330.
Genealogical society meets Tuesday tonight
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
A video by Katherine Schober, “The Magic of German Church Records,” will be screened.
Before the 1870s, it was the German churches, not civil authorities, who meticulously kept track of their members’ baptisms, marriages and deaths.
Those researching their German ancestors are more likely than not to run into these records at some point in their research.
They are filled with information – such as your ancestors’ name, important dates, relationships and more – however, they’re not in English.
In this session, learn from Schober, a professional German genealogy translator, how to extract information from German church records.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
Historical Museum continues speakers series
HARTFORD — The Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, will continue its Sunday Speakers series this month and next.
Upcoming 2 p.m. sessions will feature: World War I speaker Steve Rossiio on July 21 and Van Buren County police agencies speaker Tyler Sleep on Aug. 11.
Mobile food pantry returns to Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE — The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will visit Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Celebrate the moon landing at the library
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will celebrate the moon landing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The library will show the original televised footage from the Apollo 11 moon landing. There also will be music from 1969, trivia contests, moon crafts and moon pies.
Beginning email class set for July 23 in Lincoln Twp.
STEVENSVILLE — Those new to email are invited to join Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, at 10:30 a.m. July 23 for a beginning email computer class.
Classes are open to patrons 13 and older. Registration is required.
A limited number of laptops will be available for use, or attendees can bring their own.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.