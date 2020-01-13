Free tax help available at SJ senior center
ST. JOSEPH — Beginning Jan. 20, those 60 and older can call the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., to make an appointment to have their taxes done.
Time slots will begin on Feb. 4.
Those seeking help should find all of their pertinent paperwork before scheduling an appointment.
AARP tax volunteers will help residents file simple federal and state income tax returns. Complex tax returns must be completed by a tax service.
Appointments fill quickly, so those interested are encouraged to call early.
To make an appointment, call 429-7768.
Taylor Huie named Pratt Research Fellow
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph High School graduate Taylor Huie was one of 20 students recently awarded a Pratt Research Fellowship at Duke University.
The Pratt Research Fellows program is for Duke engineering students interested in research. Selected students commit to three semesters and one summer of research in a professor’s lab at the university’s Pratt School of Engineering.
Huie will work under the supervision of biomedical engineering professor Brenton D. Hoffman on “Determining the Molecular Mechanisms of Mechanotransduction.”
Participants are expected to present their work at various university symposiums and final projects in their senior year at the annual Biomedical Engineering Society conference.
Huie will present at the Oct. 14-17 conference in San Diego.
Taylor Huie is the daughter of Mike and Jackie Huie of St. Joseph.
Clark retirees meeting Wednesday morning
BUCHANAN — The Clark Salaried Retirees Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Viki Gudas, executive director of the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce, will give a report on the chamber’s activities.
Retired salaried employees of Clark Equipment Co., and Clark Credit Union are eligible for membership in the club.
For more information, contact Don Ryman at 695-6552.
Tween winter carnival is tonight at library
ST. JOSEPH — Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., will host a winter carnival for tweens in fourth through sixth grade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. tonight.
There will be games, prizes and cocoa.
For more information, call 983-7167.
Korea veterans meeting Saturday
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Papasan-Mamasan Korea Veterans Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 85, 112 N. Bluff St.
All Korean War veterans who were in service between June 25, 1950, and June 30, 1955, are eligible to attend.
Veterans who served during that time but did not go to Korea are eligible to join the organization.
For more information, contact Don Holmes at 695-1133.
Mobile food truck visits fire station
STEVENSVILLE — The Feeding America mobile food truck will stop at the Lincoln Township fire station, 2130 W. John Beers Road, from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Library to host Afternoon Tea
NEW BUFFALO — The sixth annual Afternoon Tea at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St., will start at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Pokagon Room.
The event will feature a variety of teas and treats as well as door prizes.
Tickets, which are $8, are on sale now. They are available at the library’s front desk or by calling 469-2933.
Robinson Woods hike set for Jan. 18
THREE OAKS — The Harbor Country Hikers will start the new year with a hike through the Robinson Woods Preserve, 8016 W. East Road, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hike leader Pat Fisher, Hikers president, will share the post-glacial history of the area during the 1 1/2-mile moderate level hike. Deep ravines and ancient sand dunes are hidden in the woods.
Cold weather gear and water are recommended.
Harbor Country Hikers’ free events are open to the public. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult, and dogs are allowed according to destination rules.
Club membership – $20 for individuals or $30 for families – is encouraged.
For weather cancellations, more information or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
U.S. Census job info sessions set
BANGOR — Apply for jobs and learn more about 2020 Census employment opportunities during a recruitment session at Bangor Branch Library, 420 Division St.
The sessions will be from 9 a.m.-noon Friday and 1-5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Drop-in anytime during one of the events and meet with a Census recruiter.
For more information, call 427-8810.
Gamers wanted at Watervliet library
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host a gaming tournament and charity gaming marathon from 4-9 p.m. Jan. 24 to raise money for computer upgrades.
Pizza and snacks will be served. There will be several ways to play and support the library.
Players can compete in two console game tournaments – Super Smash Bros and Need for Speed Heat – for $5 per heat. The champions will receive a $25 gift card to Topps Trade Center.
Board game tournaments will be $1 to play. A set of earbuds and other freebies will go to every winner.
Short on cash but still want to participate? Pick up a sponsor sheet and gather sponsors. Every $5 of sponsor funds raised gains entry into one heat or an hour of play on the computers. A $1 sponsorship allows players a chance at a board game.
Gamers raising the most money will get a free T-shirt. All money must be turned in by Jan. 31.
Sponsor sheets are available at the library, online at www.watervlietlibrary.net, and on the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Scouts wanted in New Buffalo area
NEW BUFFALO — Pack 552 is looking for children who want to go on an adventure in Scouting in 2020.
Pack 552 covers the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. The group meets at Three Oaks Elementary School at 6 p.m. Mondays.
For more information, come to a meeting or call clubmaster Ralph Whitsel at 612-8857.
Free book available at B. Harbor library
BENTON HARBOR — During the week of Jan. 20, children 9 and older can pick up a free copy of “Bud, Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St.
Children can read the book at home with their families, and then join the library in February for a book discussion as part of its One Book, One Benton Harbor program.
Library hosts Roblox, Minecraft meetup
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a Roblox and Minecraft meetup and build challenge from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Youths and teens are invited to share tips and ideas with other gamers. To participate, they should bring their own device loaded with Minecraft, Roblox or other build game.
To participate, register at the library’s circulation desk.
For more information, call 465-3663 or visit www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
B. Springs Camera Club meets Jan. 22
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St.
This month’s program will be a presentation titled “Before and After.” Members are asked to submit one unprocessed image and the same image after processing to discuss with the group what features they manipulated to obtain their final image.
Files should JPGs with 1920-by-1280 pixel dimensions.
The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The club meets the first Wednesday of the month from September through June.