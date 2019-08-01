Gathering to discuss Egan’s ‘Great Lakes’
STEVENSVILLE — Interfaith Action (Southwest Michigan Peace & Justice Collaborative) will host a book discussion on Dan Egan’s “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
The Great Lakes hold 20 percent of the world’s supply of surface fresh water and provide sustenance, work and recreation for tens of millions of Americans. But they are under threat as never before.
For more information, visit swmichinterfaith.org/great-waters.
Tickets on sale for ‘Shaken Not Stirred'
ST. JOSEPH — Jeans ’n Classics will join Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra for “Shaken Not Stirred: The Music of James Bond.”
Tickets are now on sale for the 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 concert at Shadowland Pavilion, 101 Broad St.
Prices are $30 for reserved seating, $20 for lawn seating, and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Cost goes up $5 the day of the show.
The groups will perform the music of James Bond, from the Sean Connery era to the Daniel Craig era.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No carry-ins or coolers will be allowed.
Jeans ’n Classics has combined classic rock and symphonies for almost 20 years. Their goal is to help symphony orchestras attract a younger audience. Jeans ’n Classics interprets popular music with their own signature flair.
For tickets, or more information, visit smso.org or call 982-4030.
Youth culinary class scheduled at ARS
BENTON HARBOR — ARS Arts and Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., will host a new class for youth interested in culinary arts from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12-14.
Taught by Lucia Liano-Button, “Culinary Exploration for Kids” is open to ages 10-14.
The cost for the class is $70, which includes all supplies.
To register, or for more information, call 277-5090 or visit www.arsartsandculture.org.
ARS Gallery to hosts ARTisan Market
BENTON HARBOR — ARS Arts and Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., will host ARTisan Market from noon-4 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 25.
Each week, the market will feature local vendors offering items such as art, bread, coffee, textiles, specialty cheeses, honey, wine and natural candles.
For more information, call 277-5090 or visit www.arsartsandculture.org.
Onli, Teague to present at the Box
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will hold a pair of artist presentations this month.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Turtel Onli will present “Rhythmistic Visual Art: Future-Primitif Approaches.”
He will explore the theory that humans may be able to intuitively channel genetic memories via expressive and creative pathways in the visual arts.
At 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Susan Teague will present “Women in Art: Remarkable Rebels and Trailblazers,” which takes a look at nationally and internationally famous women artists whose careers have spanned from the late Renaissance to the present.
The inspirational stories of these women have established them as well-respected professionals in the history of art.
The ingenious ways they circumvented the severe cultural and social obstacles of their time has blazed a trail of opportunity for future women artists.
Onli and Teague, along with Erica Roberts, Marcy Mitchell and Jennifer Zona, have artwork on exhibit at the Box through Aug. 24.
Both presentations are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
SJ Muni Band to feature flute choir
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band will feature its flute choir during its 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts at John E. N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St.
The flute choir will be featured during the band’s performances of “Little Brown Jug,” “All That Jazz” and “Baroque and Blue.”
Members of the flute choir are: Denall Miller on bass flute, Christina Gibson on alto flute, Betania Canas, Charlotte Burch, Grayling Hawkins, Jan Street and Wendy Willis.
The band’s weekly concerts will continue on Sundays through Labor Day in downtown St. Joseph.
Niles Art Association meets Tuesday night
NILES — The Niles Art Association will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at Niles District Library, 620 E. Main St.
Bob Williams will talk about portraiture. He has been interested in portraiture since seventh grade, however, at Cleveland State University he studied and earned a degree in electrical engineering.
Since retirement from Whirlpool Corp. in 2001, he has educated himself in art through classes and workshops. His portrait mediums are pastel and oil, and he works from a studio at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph.
His work has been exhibited in juried art fairs throughout the Midwest, and has won numerous awards.
For more information about Williams, visit www.faceartistrrw.com.
For more information about the art association, visit nilesartassc.webs.com or email nilesart@gmail.com.