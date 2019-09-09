FOL take another look at JFK assassination
NEW BUFFALO — “A Nightmare on Elm Street – The JFK Assassination” is the topic of the next Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library at 6 p.m. tonight.
With an emphasis on Lee Harvey Oswald and his alleged role in the assassination, speaker Tim Smith will lead a talk and discussion of the data surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The talk also will examine the sequence of shots, and what forces may have been behind the assassination.
Smith teaches philosophy, logic and world religion at Lake Michigan College.
The forum will be held at the New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
For more information, visit nebuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Morton House to host trivia tournament
BENTON HARBOR — Morton House Museum will host a trivia tournament from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at The Hawk’s Nest, 165 E. Main St.
The topic will be Benton Harbor and St. Joseph history.
Cost is $10, and includes prizes, dessert bar and hors d’ oeuvres. There also will be a cash bar.
Library holding Spanish story time
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host I Heart Spanish story time with Christine Velasco at 10:30 a.m. Mondays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7.
The stories and music will be geared toward ages 3 and 4, but all ages are welcome.
Registration isn’t required, and previous Spanish-speaking skills are not necessary.
Estate planning class set for Wednesday
STEVENSVILLE — What happens to your assets if you become incapacitated or pass away? What is a living trust?
Those questions will be answered during Estate Planning Basics at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Registration is required.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Community Center hosts story hour
NEW TROY — Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for preschoolers, begins Tuesday, and will continue weekly throughout the school year.
Sessions will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the community center, 13372 California Road.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher Ollie Rosenthal.
All children 3 and older are welcome to attend.
Children do not need to be residents of New Troy, but parents are required to stay with their children during story hour.
For more information, call 426-3909.
Writers’ Conference seeking vendors
NILES — The 2019 Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference is seeking vendors for the day-long event at Niles District Library on Oct. 26.
Booksellers, authors, crafters and others whose products appeal to current and future writers are encouraged to reserve space for a refundable $25 deposit.
Vendor applications are available online at bit.ly/2ZbgLQb or at any of the sponsoring libraries.
Vendors will receive a single booth space that includes two chairs and a 6-foot table.
Any additional equipment and furnishings are the responsibility of the exhibitor.
The booths will be open to the public from 9-10:30 a.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m., and 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The conference is free and open to the public. Registration is available online at bit.ly/2NBDq13. Participants also can register on the day of the conference.
Sponsoring libraries are Berrien Springs Community Library, Dowagiac District Library, Lincoln Township Library, Niles District Library and Van Buren District Library.
For more information, contact Brian Johnson at bjohnston@lincolnlib.org or 429-9575, ext. 117.