Auditions set for TCP's 'Marjorie Prime'
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players has scheduled auditions for "Marjorie Prime."
Auditions will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Peggy Harrington will direct the production, which will have a nine-date run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and some improv.
Cast members needed, and additional information, can be found online at www.twincityplayers.org or by calling 429-0400.
For questions, email Harrington at peggyharri@yahoo.com.
Chorus, clarinetist featured at Muni Band concert
ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Chorus and clarinetist Elizabeth Waldburger will be featured in the St. Joseph Municipal Band's 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows at the John E.N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St.
Waldburger, a member of the band, will play a solo during "Blues and Badinage."
The guest chorus, directed by Paula Steuernagel and accompanied by Melody Prather, will perform “Banjo Pickin’ Girl,” “Music in my Mothers House" and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”
The chorus is made up of sopranos Beck Burford, Jeanne Dunham, Nancy Enders, Vivian Jones, Chandace Onweller, Pear Blaylock, Nancy Burch, Karla Hake, Irma Gorman, Karol Paul and Lois Peeples; and altos Michelle Armstrong, Sharon Nystuen, Marilyn Schaefer, Mary Alice Brunner, Beth Foyder, Colleen Lundgren, Kathy Phipps, Judith Ray and Linnea Todd.
The St. Joseph Municipal Band will finish its 2019 season with concerts at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1-2.
Feldmans to speak, sign books in SJ
ST. JOSEPH — Local authors Larry and Sandy Feldman will speak and sign copies of their book, "Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide," at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Forever Books, 312 State St.
"Building Bridges" offers a hopeful view of how well-constructed diversity initiatives can combat entrenched racial prejudice and segregation in American life.
The book provides an extensive review of research on methods for reducing stereotypes and prejudice, and describes multiple initiatives designed to reduce the negative effects of racial separation by bringing together people from different racial groups to share positive experiences.
Larry Feldman, M.D., and Sandy Feldman, M.S.W., are diversity educators and consultants, adjunct instructors at Lake Michigan College, and practicing psychotherapists.
Reservations for Tuesday's event are requested by calling 982-1110 or emailing foreverbook@att.net.
Learn to square dance
STEVENSVILLE — Certified square dance instructor and caller Ken Burke will host a free square dance lesson from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Hollywood Elementary School, 143 E. John Beers Road.
Registration is not required.
For questions, or more information, call Burke at 325-7204.
Tunes, brews slated for Brew Fest
NEW BUFFALO — Tickets are now on sale for Four Winds Casino Resort's Silver Creek Rockin' Brew Fest on Oct. 27.
The festival will run from 3-7 p.m. at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
The event will feature live music by Free Fallin, A Tribute to Tom Petty; and Captain Fantastic – The Magic of Elton John.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Ticket are $20 in advance and include a commemorative glass and 10 tasting tickets that can be used for drinks or food. Day-of tickets will be $25 and include a commemorative glass and five tasting tickets.
Participating Michigan breweries will include Final Gravity Brewing Company of Decatur; Short’s Brewing Company of Bellaire; Tapistry Brewing of Bridgman; Silver Harbor Brewing of St. Joseph; Watermark Brewing of Stevensville; Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids; Arclight Brewing Company of Watervliet; Paw Paw Brewing Co. of Paw Paw; and Saugatuck Brewing Company of Douglas.