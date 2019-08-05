Lest We Forget meets Wednesday morning
BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday (refreshments at 9:30 a.m.) at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, 1123 Territorial Road.
Berrien County veterans service officer Lee Lull will have an update, and the Lighthouse Chorus will perform.
Learn the basics of Windows 10 at library
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will hold an informational class on Windows 10 at 3 p.m. Aug. 13.
The class is open to those 13 and older. Registration is required.
A limited number of laptops will be available for patrons to use, or they may bring their own.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Annual AAUW book sale starts Friday in S. Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven affiliate of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual book sale Friday and Saturday.
The sale, which will be at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., raises funds for college scholarships for local young women.
Admission is free, but for those who want the first chance to purchase books, there will be early bird admission from 8-9 a.m. Friday for $15.
General admission will continue from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
On Saturday, shoppers can purchase a bag of books for $10, a second bag for $5, and the third bag is free.