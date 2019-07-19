Aging Mastery class is Monday afternoon
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will continue the series of Aging Mastery Program elective classes on Monday with “Rightsizing Your Life.”
The class will provide guidance around the pros and cons of rightsizing, or downsizing, by thinking through the concerns and upsides to moving to a different living situation, along with the practical considerations of such a move.
Participants can develop a personalized approach to deciding what to keep and what to let go.
The guest speaker will be Susie Marsh of Moxie Life Organizing. She is a licensed social worker and serves as the vice president for the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals in Michigan and is a member of the Institute for Challenging Disorganization.
The class will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
The elective classes are part of a health-and-wellness program developed by the National Council on Aging. They focus on physical/mental health, financial health or life enrichment.
The fee for the class is $10. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tara Gillette at taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.
Youth mental health first aid course offered
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to attend a free youth mental health first aid training course from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Consortium for Community Development, 175 W. Main St.
The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents, and teaches participants how to assist young people experiencing a mental health crisis until appropriate help is received or until the crisis resolves.
Training reviews typical adolescent development, teaches a five-step action plan to help young people in crisis, and helps participants understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
A training manual and certification will be provided upon completion.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.