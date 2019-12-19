Million Dollar Quartet comes to New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Million Dollar Quartet will make a tour stop at Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, on April 24.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are now on sale, and range from $29 to $59.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
On Dec. 4, 1956, a twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn. Million Dollar Quartet captures the spirit, excitement and sounds of the once-in-a-lifetime event.
Cast members include Nathan Burke as Perkins, Steven Lasiter as Cash, Trevor Dorner as Lewis and Jacob Barton as Elvis.
For more information on the quartet, visit www.milliondollarquartet.net.
Feherty Off Tour visits Four Winds Casino
NEW BUFFALO — Former professional golfer David Feherty will bring Feherty Off Tour to Four Winds Casino’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, on May 23.
Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show go on sale Friday, and range from $49 to $69.
VIP tickets for $179 also will be sold. They include a photo with Feherty and one of his books, either “A Nasty Bit of Rough” or “The Power of Positive Idiocy.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
Feherty golfed on the European and PGA tours, and now works as a writer/broadcaster with NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.
He started playing professional golf in 1976, and spent most of his career in Europe.
He spent 1994-95 playing mainly on the PGA Tour. He retired from the tours in 1997, and became an on-course reporter and golf analyst.
The first episode of “Feherty” debuted in 2011 as the most-watched premiere for an original series in Golf Channel history.
In 2014, Feherty decided to take his act on the road for a live show. The show is full of stories from behind the scenes.
For more info, visit www.fehertyofftour.com.
Living Room Series to feature Molly
BENTON HARBOR — The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College, 2755 E. Napier Ave., will present Molly as part of its Living Room Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
The special series performance will be in the Mainstage Theatre, where audience members can sit on stage with the act.
Molly is a Grand Rapids-based musician, songwriter and performing artist.
She continues to explore the truths and realities of what it means to be a woman of color navigating old and new territories through sound and space.
Her past and a desire for a sense of freedom informs her singing and lyrics, making for a moody, eclectic, colorful and soulful experience.
Tickets are $13 in advance or $18 the day of the show.
They are available online at www.themendelcenter.com, by calling 927-8700, option 1, or at The Mendel box office.
Fernwood partners with Mendel Center
Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve has announced a new partnership with The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College.
Century-level and above Fernwood memberships can now receive $5 off each Mainstage Series event ticket purchased at The Mendel Center when they use a discount code given to them by Fernwood.
The code also is based on usage. As the number of users increases, the discount will increase reciprocally over time.
In return, Mainstage Series members will receive a two-person pass for a complimentary visit to Fernwood.
To purchase tickets, visit www.themendelcenter.com, or call 927-8700, option 1.
For more information about how to purchase a Fernwood membership, visit www.fernwoodbotanical.org or call 695-6491.
Dueling Pianos returns to the Vineland Center
ST. JOSEPH — Dueling Pianos will return to the Vineland Center, 1155 Vineland Road, at 7 p.m. Jan. 24.
Tickets are now on sale. Prices are $30 (show only), $50 (show and buffet dinner), $240 (table of eight for show) and $400 (table of eight for show and dinner).
Dinner will include prime rib in au jus, cranberry-and-brie-stuffed chicken, and sundried tomato pasta.
The show usually sells out, according to a Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra news release. A cash bar will open at 6:30 p.m.
The show is not recommended for children. The performance is rated PG-13.
Dueling Pianos, performed this year by Andy Paczak and Todd Cutshaw of Dueling Pianos International, is an all-request rock ‘n’ roll, singalong, comedy show featuring players on two grand pianos.
In addition, SMSO will host a silent auction that evening. All proceeds from the show and auction will benefit the SMSO.
For more information, or tickets, call 982-4030 or visit www.smso.org.
Four Winds announces Temptations show
NEW BUFFALO — The Temptations will make a tour stop at Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, on June 12.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. show go on sale Friday. They range from $45 to $65.
They can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
For nearly 60 years, The Temptations has been one of popular music’s most successful groups worldwide. Billboard recently named the group, one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists,” and in 2017, lauded them as the No. 1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time.
The Temptations have had 16 No. 1 R&B albums and 43 Top Ten R&B songs across four decades, including 14 No. 1 singles. Their hits include “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “Get Ready.”
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and into the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013. The Temptations have won four Grammys.
The group, comprised of Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Willie Greene, will mark its 60th anniversary in 2020 with an international tour.
For more information, visit www.temptationsofficial.com.