‘Make the World Greta Again’ screening set at BUUF
ST. JOSEPH — The Environmental Justice Film Series at Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., will screen “Make the World Greta Again” tonight.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Popcorn will be provided. Attendees can bring their own drinks.
Realizing her generation won’t have a future unless the world’s politicians act now on climate change, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg skipped school in August 2018 to protest outside the Swedish Parliament. What started as a one-person strike soon gained global momentum.
The film follows Greta and the organizers of the school strikes for climate as they cement a worldwide movement ahead of their first global protest on March 15, 2019. It was the biggest climate strike in history with up to 1.6 million students in more than 125 countries.
A discussion will follow the 33-minute film.
For more information, visit berrienuu.org or call 470-1470.
Auditions being accepted for ‘Encore 2020’ at SJHS
ST. JOSEPH — Organizers are accepting auditions from now through April 1 for “Encore 2020” at St. Joseph High School, 2521 Stadium Drive.
The variety show reunion will be Aug. 14-15.
“Encore” is a collaboration between the St. Joseph Public Schools Foundation, SJHS and its alumni. It features acts as they were presented on stage from the 1950s through 2010.
Auditions can be sent electronically, by CD or DVD, or through Facebook.
This year’s theme is “SJHS Through the Years.”
For more information, visit www.sjhsencore.org.
LMC announces auditions for ‘Pajama Game’
BENTON HARBOR — A union strike at a pajama factory generates plenty of steam in the comedic love story “The Pajama Game” – the Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s spring musical.
Auditions for the musical will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Deckmann Studio at The Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The play will be staged at The Mendel Center on March 27-29 with a full orchestra led by LMC Music Director Kris Zook. Rehearsals will start in late January.
In addition to LMC enrolled students, community performers who are 14 and older are encouraged to audition.
Those auditioning should prepare one or two selections of at least 32 bars of musical theater, or similar repertoire and a monologue. Those who do not have a prepared monologue will be asked to cold read from the script.
For questions, or more information, contact LMC Theatre Coordinator Paul Mow at pmow@lakemichigancollege.edu or contact the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 927-8876 or by visiting www.lakemichigancollege.edu/arts.
Viola concerts set for Jan. 25-26
The School of American Music will present “Viola Virtuosity!” featuring violist/composer Rudolf Haken and violist/violinist Kunito Nishitani.
The free concert will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo.
The concert, part of SAM’s Free Family Concert Series, will feature pieces by classical composers as well as a viola/violin duet composed by Haken.
The same concert will be at 4 p.m. EST Jan. 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Ninth St., Michigan City, Ind., as the first concert of the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival’s Classics, Cookies and Coffee series.
Although both concerts are free, tickets are required for the New Buffalo performance.
Tickets are available online at schoolofamericanmusic.com.
GhostLight dedicates theater, lobby ahead of 2020 season
BENTON HARBOR — The GhostLight Theatre Executive Director Marty Hesse has announced the theater’s lobby now will be known as The Kunkel Family Lobby, and the theater space will be known as The Schalon Room.
Both the Schalon Foundation and the Kunkel family have been major supporters of the theater, according to a news release.
This year, The GhostLight Theatre and its friends, donors and patrons have been tasked with raising $75,000 to match grants, fund the 2020 season, enhance the light and sound systems, and sponsor the CircEsteem Summer Camp.
The capital campaign drive will continue through the spring, concluding with opening night of the season in June.
The 2020 season of shows will be announced on Feb. 1.
For more information, email info@ghostlightbh.com or visit ghostlightbh.com for information on shows, events, auditions, volunteer opportunities and much more.
Miller wins writing contest award
COLOMA — Sherry Miller of Coloma, an author, playwright, journalist and former radio host personality, recently won third place in a national historical fiction writing contest conducted by the Institute of Children’s Literature.
Her upper middle grade novel, “Without Whimsey,” is about a pampered slave girl reluctantly forced on the Underground Railroad after being torn away from her brother, Whimsey. To get through the pain, she carries what she believes to be a magical mojo bag. Along the way, she meets fast-shooting, sling-shot carrying Wild Bill Hickok.
At 12 years old, he wasn’t “born in the woods to be scared by the owl.” He and his abolitionist family help Mattie find her true worth in the “coming of age” story.
Little River Band to perform in N. Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Little River Band will make a tour stop at Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, on March 21.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. show go on sale Friday. They can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $55.
Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1975. They had several multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits, including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is On Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s A Long Way There.”
In 2004, the band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, and in 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit reallittleriverband.com.