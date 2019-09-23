Library to host ‘ice cream social’
HARTFORD — Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St., will host an “ice cream social” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Help the library create the tallest paper ice cream cone.
Parents and children can learn about the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. New this year is the early literacy bags that can be borrowed. In the bags are books, DVDs, games and helpful suggestions for parents to prepare their children for school.
Registration is not required. The event is free for all children and parents.
Genealogical Society meets Tuesday in SJ
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
The meeting will feature a video by Jen Baldwin, David Nicholson and Diahan Southard: “The Combined Power of DNA, Records and Family Trees.”
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
Swap your toys Saturday in Watervliet
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host a toy swap from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bring gently used toys, and sign up for a swap-and-shop meet to take home a new-to-you batch of toys.
This is for ages 3-12.
Registration is required.
Pinteresting returns tonight at the library
WATERVLIET — The next Pinteresting session at Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will feature witches brooms.
The class will run from 6:30-8 p.m. today.
Federal employees meet Tuesday night
BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan Chapter 572 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Super Buffet, 1956 Pipestone Road.
Current and retired federal employees, spouses and friends are welcome to attend. Information on 2020 cost of living adjustments and an update on congressional bills will be discussed.
For more info, contact Jean Rowe at 782-2769 or jeanrowe70@comcast.net.
Hazelgrove to speak to Friends group
NEW BUFFALO — Author William Hazelgrove will tell the story of first lady Edith Wilson at the next Friends of New Buffalo Library Public Forum at 6 p.m. tonight at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
One hundred years ago, after President Woodrow Wilson suffered a paralyzing stroke, Edith began to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the executive office, becoming, effectively, America’s first woman president.
Edith had little formal education and had only been married to the president for four years, but for 17 months she assumed the authority of the president.
Hazelgrove is an author and speaker whose subjects range from the Wright brothers to Al Capone to Teddy Roosevelt.
For more info, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
It’s tech time
STEVENSVILLE — Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to play with Ozobots, Little Bits, Snap Circuits, Sphero and more during Tech Time at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Tech Time starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, and registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Adulting 101 returns
STEVENSVILLE — Being an adult means taking care of some things on your own, and Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, wants to help teens out.
“Adulting 101: Maintain Your Stuff,” for ages 12 and older, is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 1.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Chamberlain to speak at VBRGS meeting
LAWRENCE — Faye Chamberlain will present “Boxes For Soldiers: Comfort From Home,” during the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society’s 7 p.m. meeting tonight.
The free meeting, which is open to the public, will be at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St. Light refreshments will be served.
Each soldier who served in the Civil War has a unique story – from their enlistment to their discharge, soldiers endured more hardships than most of us could imagine. For some, their only comfort could be found within a care package from home.
Chamberlain will present a reproduction box filled with items families often sent to soldiers in the field.
Chamberlain’s varied career included working as an administrative assistant, teacher and managing a university bookstore. Now retired, she and her husband have developed a love of history.
Vendors sought for indoor flea market
NEW TROY — The New Troy indoor flea market will begin its season Oct. 12.
Vendors interested in renting space are encouraged to make a reservation.
Market director Donald Heitsch invites vendors of antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made or grown edibles to participate. Vendors of eggs, honey and syrup are currently in particular demand.
Markets will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April.
Lunch and snacks will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
The flea market will be located in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Proceeds from rentals benefit the center, an all-volunteer facility run by the Friends of New Troy.
For more info, call Heitsch at 773-803-9773.
Auxiliary seeking vendors for craft show
WATERVLIET — The Lakeland Hospital Watervliet Auxiliary is seeking artists and crafters for its annual craft show Oct. 19 at Watervliet Middle School.
The craft show will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Vendors should plan to arrive at 7 a.m. to set up their booths.
Booths vary from $25 to $60 depending on the size. Vendors must provide their own tables and power cords.
For more info, or for an application, call 468-8301.