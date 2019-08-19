Clark retirees meeting Wednesday morning
BUCHANAN — The Clark Salaried Retirees Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Robert Habicht, president and CEO of Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, will talk about the foundation and its programming.
For more information, contact Don Ryman at 695-6552.
Genealogical society to host author Jeffrey
LAWRENCE — Cynthia Jeffrey, the author of “Kalamazoo’s Extraordinary Inventor Jay B. Rhodes 1865-1931,” will be the guest speaker at the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society’s 7 p.m. meeting tonight.
Rhodes is credited with more than 230 patents – his earliest when he was 13 years old. Yet little is known of the man who has come to be known as “Kalamazoo’s Edison” and “Patent King.”
Jeffrey’s research has uncovered stories, newspaper articles and photos that she will be included in her presentation, and many authentic Rhodes artifacts that will be on display.
There will be copies of her book available for purchase.
The meeting is free and open to the public, and will be at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St.
For more information, email vbrgs@yahoo.com or visit vbrgs.org.
Friends to revisit Ind. murder mystery
NEW BUFFALO — The mystery surrounding 14 murders, and possibly more, in La Porte, Ind., around the turn of the 20th century will be the subject of the Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bruce Johnson, president of the La Porte County Historical Society, will screen a film he wrote and narrated about the murders committed by Belle Gunness on her farm, which was purchased with insurance money from the death of her first husband in a suspicious sausage grinder accident.
Through want ads in Scandinavian newspapers, Gunness attracted men to her home with promises of a bright future.
Those who came were never seen again until a house fire and a persistent relative of one of the victims led to their remains on Gunness’ farm.
The movie, which is not for children, will be followed by questions and answers. It will be shown at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
For more information, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
BH library to hand out reading awards
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will host its Summer Reading Awards Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All children who participated in the summer reading program can attend, receive their awards, and watch a magic show by Magician John Dudley.
Museum hosts wine history fundraiser
HARBERT — The Region of Three Oaks Museum has invited the public to sip local wines, enjoy light bites and learn more about the long, checkered history of Southwest Michigan winemaking at 5 p.m. Saturday at Café Gulistan, 13581 Red Arrow Highway – the former tasting room of the Molly Pitcher winery.
Wine expert Rick Cooper and museum board member Nick Bogert will present a pictorial look at an industry that peaked in the 1960s, then faltered, and is now enjoying a revival.
The history of winemaking in the area includes arsons, a controversial religious sect, and even prisoners of war helping process local grapes.
Cooper will offer his perspective on where the local industry stands now, and where it’s headed.
Admission for this museum fundraiser is $30 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers.
Membership sign-up for $10 will be available on Saturday.
Historical society seeks vendors for sale
HARTFORD — The Van Buren County Historical Society will host a county-wide yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway.
Crafters, antique collectors and produce folks also are welcome to rent a space to sell their items.
Sellers must provide their own tables and canopies.
Cost is $25 for a 10-by-10-foot space. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
Knives, guns and porn will not be allowed in any booth.
The society will do the advertising, sellers just have to sign up and have their space paid for by Sept. 7.
The event will be rain or shine, with no refunds.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for a nominal fee.
Mail requests and payments to V.B.C. Historical Society, P.O. Box 452, Hartford, MI 49057.
For more information, or questions, call 621-2188.
Legion Auxiliary hosts yard sale
COLOMA — The American Legion Post 362 Auxiliary will host its yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Legion, 351 E. St. Joseph St.
Spaces of 10-by-10-foot are available to rent for $10. Setup starts at 7 a.m.
To reserve a space, call 325-2865 or 621-5617.
Mobile food pantry makes local stops
The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will make stops in Stevensville and Baroda in the coming days.
It will be at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It will visit Baroda Bible Church, 9070 Third St., at 11 a.m. Aug. 26. It will return to the church at 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
Genealogical society meets Tuesday night
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
It will screen “Jewish Genealogy: How to Start, Where to Look, What’s Available” by Lara Diamond.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.