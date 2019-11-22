New Community Health Center opens in Niles
NILES — Cassopolis Family Clinic Network hosted a grand opening Wednesday for the new $9.3 million Niles Community Health Center, 1951 Oak St.
Niles Community Health Center opened in 2014 as the state expanded Medicaid to nearly 670,000 low-income residents.
Located in a small, two-doctor office space at 24 N. St. Joseph Ave., NCHC was at full capacity within a year, according to a news release.
The health center provides primary care and enabling services for nearly 3,200 people.
The new facility will double medical capacity, create a new home for Obstetrics and Gynecology, and have an on-site pharmacy.
Integrated behavioral health services also are an important part of the plan.
CFCN currently employs nearly 100 people, and anticipates 20 additional full-time jobs with the addition of the new facility.
Gala raises $123,000, unveils new Pavilion
ST. JOSEPH — This year, 370 community members attended the annual Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundations Gala, held in the newly unveiled Atrium within the Lakeland Medical Center Pavilion.
Through sponsorships, ticket sales, a silent auction and a raffle, the gala raised nearly $123,000 in support of the 260,000-square-foot Pavilion at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
The remainder of the facility, including clinical and patient care areas, is slated for completion in January.
The theme, “Night at the Pavilion,” highlighted the new facility and the community’s support over the last three years, which helped make the project a reality. Guests enjoyed fine dining from area restaurants, live entertainment and an interactive tour of the space.
To date, the community has pledged $6.8 million to the Pavilion.
Alzheimer’s group meets on Wednesday night in SH
SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.
Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.
