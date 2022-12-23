Corewell Health among best places to work in IT
ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 2023 by Foundry’s Computerworld. Corewell Health ranked No. 15 among the 56 large organizations on the list.
The award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.
“Our team is driven to excel, because we are made up of team members who are always looking at how to make things better. We are building a culture that unlocks this spirit of innovation, and that allows us to bring our best to work, each and every day,” said Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer, Corewell Health. “It is an honor to be recognized by Computerworld as one of the best places to work in IT, and an honor for me to lead this Corewell Health team.”
Two unique initiatives highlighted in the nomination were Corewell Health’s Year of Onboarding program and its IS Summit. The onboarding activities offer new team members opportunities to engage and collaborate under the framework of Corewell Health’s values of courage, collaboration, clarity, curiosity and compassion. The IS Summit is an annual conference organized for team members by team members, that offers tools, resources and breakout sessions to encourage individual growth and growth as a department.
“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry.