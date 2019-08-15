Box hosts gallery walk for ‘Series 5’ exhibit
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will host a guided tour of “Series 5 Art Exhibition” from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit, which remain on view through Aug. 24, features the artwork of Susan Teague, Erica Roberts, Turtel Onli, Marcy Mitchell and Jennifer Zona.
The walk is another opportunity to explore the exhibit, and ask questions of the artists. There will be time for attendees to explore on their own, and tour as a group.
The walk is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
‘1000-Mile Walk’ author to speak in Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — Loreen Niewenhuis, the author of “A 1000-Mile Walk on the Beach,” will speak at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Weko Beach House, 5301 Lake St.
She will talk about her adventure, a 1,000-mile walk around Lake Michigan. She will lead attendees along the shoreline with photos and video of her journey while illuminating the geology, natural history and biology of the lake.
Velvet Caravan to open Living Room Series
BENTON HARBOR — Velvet Caravan, an eclectic quintet based in Savannah, Ga., will open the Living Room Series season at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
During the performance on the Mainstage Theater, audience members will sit on stage with the band for a unique musical experience.
Tickets, which are now on sale, are $13. Tickets at the door will be $18.
They can be purchased online at www.themendelcenter.com or by calling the box office at 927-8700, option 1.
Tickets on sale for TCP’s ‘Mamma Mia!’
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will present “Mamma Mia!” next month at the Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Tickets are now on sale for the show, which will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29.
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased online at www.twincityplayers.org or by calling 429-0400.
“Mamma Mia!” is the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island.
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago.
Camp, Yacobozzi join SJ Muni Band on Sunday
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band’s 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts at the John E.N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St., will feature trumpeter William Camp, vocalist Megan Yacobozzi and the band’s brass quintette.
Guest soloist Camp, formerly of Niles, will be featured during “Neptune’s Courts.”
Yacobozzi, a 2019 St. Joseph High School grad, will perform selections from “The Sound of Music,” and will be featured in “Stardust”
The band’s brass quintet, directed by Camp, will perform “Yankee Doodle,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Tie a Yellow Ribbon,” “Eternal Father Strong to Save” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
The quintet includes Camp and Charles Steck on trumpets, Stacie Detgen on French horn, Gary Cooper on trombone and Michael Shannon on tuba.