Free wellness event planned in B. Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to attend a neighborhood-centered health event from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Elite Barbershop, 1301 Pipestone Road.
Free blood pressure screenings will be offered, and a clinical educator will be on-site for personal health coaching sessions.
Attendees can meet with a Spectrum Health Lakeland resident physician, and participate in a discussion about medical topics.
Walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, call 556-2808.
Creating Confident Caregivers starting up
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer Creating Confident Caregivers beginning Sept. 18.
The class is for those caring for a loved one with memory loss who is still living in the community. The caregiver will learn about dementia, how to deal with everyday activities, and how to care for themselves.
Free respite care will be provided.
Classes will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 23 at AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
The class is free, but donations will be accepted.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Faith Dowd at faithdowd@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7746, or Tracy Manning at tracymanning@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7731.
New discussion group starts in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — The Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave., will start a new discussion group, Robin Williams Remembered, on Sept. 16.
The peer-led group will explore the famous actor, and how his torment impacted his life and work.
It will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Mondays through Sept. 30.
Cost for the three sessions is $49.
Upon registration, attendees will receive a syllabus covering the discussions.
The first discussion, Good Morning Vietnam, will be led by Tom Buckley, who is an experienced educator and facilitator who has guided many discussion groups in his hometown of Chicago.
At the first session the group will establish the facilitator for the second and third discussions.
For more information, or to register, contact Amy Nichols at amynichols@areaagencyonaging.org or 983-7748.
VIPs to meet Thursday in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418.