Cramer joins Big Band on Sunday night
ST. JOSEPH — When the St. Joseph Municipal Band’s Big Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the John E. N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St., it’ll be joined by vocalist Jeff Cramer.
Cramer is entering his 18th year as the director of choirs at NorthWood High School in Nappanee, Ind. He is a graduate of Bethel College with degrees in music education and vocal performance.
He was a founding member of the a cappella group Voices of Triumph. In recent years, his NorthWood ensembles have appeared at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Walt Disney World.
Cramer is a frequent national anthem singer for the South Bend Cubs, and serves as a worship leader at Nappanee Missionary Church.
On Sunday, Cramer will perform “As Time Goes By,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”
Additional featured soloists will be Chris Keech, alto saxophone; Gary Cooper, trombone; Ron Hull, drums; and Jay Crouch and Charles Steck, trumpets.
There will not be a 3:30 p.m. concert Sunday.
Vander Ark returns to Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH — Tickets are now on sale for “An Evening with Brian Vander Ark” at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
During the 7:30 p.m. July 27 performance, he will share some of the stories behind his songs.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.
A limited number of reserved tables will be available. These tickets only can be reserved by emailing nikki@boxfactoryforthearts.org.
There will be a cash bar.
Vander Ark is the lead singer and songwriter for The Verve Pipe. The rock band has a reputation for spectacular live performances and enjoys a dedicated following.
Vander Ark also has a successful solo career, which includes four studio albums. He also released an album of songs written with actor/musician Jeff Daniels in 2017. In 2007, he created the Lawn Chairs and Living Rooms House Concert Series, and has played more than 700 shows in his fans’ homes.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Lake Effect Jazz stops by Lincoln Twp. library
STEVENSVILLE — The Lake Effect Jazz Big Band will perform at the picnic shelter behind Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, at 7 p.m. today.
The band is in its 19th year of blending traditional and contemporary jazz big band music.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for the free concert.