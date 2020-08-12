Veggie Van returns
BENTON HARBOR — The Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market featuring locally grown, top-quality fruits and vegetables, will offer free healthy foods and nutrition information from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St.
The event will be held drive-thru style, and attendees should remain in their car.
The goal of the program is to ensure that fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce.
The Veggie Van is made possible through Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.
Food pantry returns
The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops locally this month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Sister Lakes Community Church, 67119 M-152, Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, The Bridge Academy, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Friday, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 9 a.m. Saturday, Lewis Cass ISD, 61682 Dailey Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Coloma High School, 300 W. St. Joseph St.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 19, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 20, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert.
- 5 p.m. Aug. 20, Brandywine Middle and High School, 1700 Bell Road, Niles.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 21, American Legion, 19139 U.S. Highway 12, New Buffalo.
- 3 p.m. Aug. 24, Galien Township Hall and Fire Department, 305 Kiley Drive.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Holy Maternity of Mary Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 26, New Freedom Church, 6210 Mountain Road, Coloma.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 27, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 28, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 2 p.m. Aug. 30, City Park, 132 S. Oak St., Buchanan.
The food pantry is currently drive-thru. Attendees should have their trunk or back hatch open and ready for a volunteer to load food.
For a complete list of stops, visit www.feedwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.