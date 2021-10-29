Nursing SIM Lab-70.jpg

Lake Michigan College’s nursing program has been re-accredited through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

 Photo provided / Lake Michigan College

Event features vaccines and lead testing clinic

BENTON HARBOR — InterCare Community Health Network will hold a fall health event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at its Benton Harbor location, 800 M-139.