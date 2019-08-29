Krasl to host free Avant-Garde(n) Party
ST. JOSEPH — The public has been invited to celebrate the completion of Krasl Art Center’s fundraising for its new front yard.
The free Avant-Garde(n) Party for all ages will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 8 at KAC, 707 Lake Blvd.
Attendees can watch acrobatics on the Oval Lawn, learn a tumbling trick, sip unique mocktails using Fruitbelt Soda, create confections alongside Love and Macarons’ Mandy Krause, contribute to a community art project inspired by the “Inhaling the Universe” exhibition, and construct instruments out of household objects.
Deep Fried Pickle Project will perform at 2:15 p.m.
The party is a thank you for the community’s support of KAC’s $1.8 million grounds redevelopment. The redesign brings the center’s new mission, to “inspire meaningful change and strengthen community through the visual arts,” outdoors, and makes art accessible to members and visitors alike.
Four Winds announces Roger Hodgson concert
NEW BUFFALO — Tickets are now on sale for Roger Hodgson’s upcoming tour stop at Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
The 9 p.m. Feb. 22 show is part of Hodgson’s “Breakfast in America World Tour.”
Tickets start at $59, and are available online at www.fourwindscasino.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Hodgson co-founded the progressive rock band Supertramp in 1969, and was with them for 14 years. He is the voice, writer and arranger of most of the band’s greatest hits, including “The Logical Song,” “Breakfast in America,” “Give a Little Bit,” “Take the Long Way Home,” “Dreamer,” “It’s Raining Again,” “School” and “Fool’s Overture.”
Niles Art Association meets Tuesday night
NILES — The Niles Art Association will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at Niles District Library, 620 E. Main St.
Kimberly Denolf, a local landscape artist, will present “Hometown Inspiration.” She will speak about the origins and history of landscape painting.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Show and tell is always welcome. For more information, visit nilesartassc.webs.com or email nilesart@gmail.com.
Author Irving Arenberg to visit Forever Books
ST. JOSEPH — Forever Books, 312 State St., will host Benton Harbor High School grad Irving Kaufman Arenberg, who will give a talk and sign his book, “Killing Vincent: The Man, the Myth, and the Murder,” on Sept. 12.
The evening will begin with a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m.
His book is a nonfiction, historical, cold case murder mystery about the death of world-renowned artist Vincent van Gogh.
On July 27, 1890, van Gogh came stumbling into his room in the Ravoux Inn, in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, bleeding from a wound in his abdomen. Thirty-six hours later, he was dead.
The common myth, which has prevailed for more than 100 years, is that the “mad” artist shot himself in a wheat field after suffering from years of unhappiness and “insanity.” But is that what happened?
Arenberg has studied and written about van Gogh for more than 30 years, and he says he never believed the 19th-century legend of the artist committing suicide. Now, he puts forth a different side of the story, one bolstered by 21st-century forensic evidence.
He strips back the layers of misunderstanding surrounding van Gogh’s final days to determine if the painter really shot himself – or if he was murdered.
The event is free, but reservations are requested by calling 982-1110 or emailing foreverbooks@att.net.