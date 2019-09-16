Registration opens for Miss Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC — Young ladies attending Dowagiac Union High School can sign up for the 2020 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant starting today.
Paperwork is available at the high school office and the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.
The pageant, celebrating its 81st year, will be Feb. 8.
A mandatory meeting for applicants will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Dowagiac Community Room at the James E. Snow Professional Building, 203 S. Front St. Applicants will turn in their emergency contact form, their application and pay their $20 entry fee.
Applicants must be 17 years old by Jan. 1, 2020, residents of the Dowagiac school district and attend Dowagiac Union Schools, and have good school attendance and a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
A social will be Oct. 20 at the Dowagiac Area History Museum for contestants and their parents or guardians. Contestants will receive more information on the pageant, and will have their photos taken for the program.
For more information, contact Tracy Urbanski at 414-0024.
Pageant applications being accepted
ST. JOSEPH — Blossomtime Festival now is accepting applications for the Miss Southwest Michigan and Miss Southwest Michigan Outstanding Teen Scholarship pageants.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 20, and space is limited.
The pageants will be Jan. 11 in the St. Joseph High School auditorium.
The teen pageant is for girls ages 13-17 who are residents of Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties, while the Miss Southwest Michigan pageant is for ages 17-24 who live in the same area.
The Miss Southwest Michigan Scholarship Pageant is the only preliminary competition in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren county that leads to the Miss Michigan Pageant and, ultimately, Miss America.
Last year, the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations awarded more than $45 million. Miss Sunset Coast 2019, Sarah Dudinetz, placed 1st Runner Up to Miss Michigan 2020.
For more info, or an application, visit www.southwestmichiganpageant.org.
Clark retirees meeting Wednesday morning
BUCHANAN — The Clark Salaried Retirees Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St.
Steve Lecklider, manager of Lehman’s Orchard, Brewery and Farmhouse, will speak.
For more info, call Don Ryman at 695-6552.
Questers meeting is Thursday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Burnett’s Traders Questers Chapter 567 will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, 601 Main St.
Light refreshments will be served, and a program will follow the presentation. A short business meeting will follow the program.
The nonprofit Questers preserve and restore things from the past for the benefit of the future.
For more information, call 449-1232.
Library hosts program on climate change
WATERVLIET — Climate change is in the news, but what effects are being felt locally?
Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host a free program at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 that will aim to answer that question.
Two speakers will present information on the global picture and local impacts of changing weather patterns.
Jan Strait of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will talk about worldwide events and responses people can make. Nate Fuller of Sarett Nature Center will share local observations and documentation of climate change impacts here.
This program is part of a nationwide observance of environmental concerns and strategies known as Climate Prep Week from Sept. 23-29.
This year, libraries throughout the country will share knowledge and resources related to changing global weather patterns.
Handouts, book and informational displays will be available throughout the week.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Program to cover environmental activism
COLOMA — From the conservation movement that established state and national parks in the early 20th century to federal legislation in the 1970s, the environmental movement has had an impact for more than 100 years.
David Benac, associate professor of history at Western Michigan University, has done extensive research on the American environmental movement and the history and heritage of the timber industry in culture and landscape.
His research investigates how people and communities develop cultural ties to environments (built, natural and landscape) and how these connections emerge in grassroots activism.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, he will visit the North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., to detail substantial moments in environmental activism, including one episode of national significance from Berrien County.
RSVPs aren’t required for this free event.
For questions, email peter@northberrienhistory.org.
Mobile food pantry returns this week
The Feeding America mobile food pantry will make a couple of stops in Southwest Michigan this week.
From 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, it will be at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, it will make a stop at the Chikaming Township Fire Department, 13535 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert.
Hartford Library starts new Toddler Time
HARTFORD — Hartford Public Library’s new Toddler Time will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The program is open to ages 0 to 3.
The upcoming schedule is:
• Wednesday: Animals Tea Party – “Bears in Pairs,” “Hattie Hippo” and “My First Look and Find” will be read.
• Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.: It’s ABC Day – “Chicka, Chicka Boom Boom” and “Dancing Feet” will be read.
• Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.: Can You Name That Color? – “Pete the Cat I Love My White Shoes,” “Put Me in The Zoo” and “The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse” will be read.
A complete schedule through Oct. 30 is available at the library.
I-94 Exit 23 clean-up scheduled for Saturday
STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Volunteer Corps will hold its final 2019 clean-up at I-94 Exit 23 on Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Township Hall for a mandatory safety briefing, and distribution of safety vests and bags.
Volunteers must wear pants, gloves, substantial shoes and, preferably, long-sleeve shirts. New volunteers must sign a waiver/release.
For questions, call 429-1589.
Genealogical Society meets Tuesday night
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
A video by Thomas MacEntee, “One Touch Genealogy Research: Handle a Record Once,” will be screened.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
Service project set at Lincoln Twp. Library
STEVENSVILLE — Teens in grades 6 to 12 are invited to help with Lincoln Township Public Library’s teen service project at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Learn how to make hats for newborn babies with guest Brenda Troxell.
The hats will be donated to a local medical center.
Registration is required.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Computer class set for Sept. 23 at library
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host a computer class at 3 p.m. Sept. 23.
Concepts will include the basics of using a computer, how the internet works, navigating between web pages, staying safe online and more.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Purdue Club to host wine tasting, auction
PAW PAW — The Purdue Club of Southwest Michigan will host its eighth annual wine tasting at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at St. Julian Winery, 716 S. Kalamazoo St.
St. Julian Winery Vice President and master winemaker Nancie Oxley will present four wines paired with hors d’oeuvres. Oxley is the recipient of Purdue University’s prestigious Food Science Award.
Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. The reservation deadline is Oct. 4.
The event is open to Purdue University alumni and friends of Purdue.
The club also will hold a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarship fund, which benefits Purdue students from Southwest Michigan.
For more information, or to make a reservation, find the Purdue Alumni Club of Southwest Michigan on Facebook or on Eventbrite.com (keyword Purdue).