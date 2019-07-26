Alzheimer’s group meets Wednesday in S. Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.
Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.
Diabetes PATH workshop planned in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer a Diabetes PATH (personal action toward health) workshop in Cassopolis beginning Aug. 6.
Diabetes PATH is a chronic disease self-management program that was developed and tested by Stanford University. The six-week program teaches participants practical skills for living a healthy life with diabetes.
The focus is on self-care, learning new coping strategies and sharing personal experiences.
The class will meet from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10 at Cass Family Clinic, 261 M-62.
The class is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Family members, friends and caregivers also are encouraged to attend.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Julie Schwarz at 982-7759 or julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org.
Free pre-diabetes class is Thursday in Watervliet
WATERVLIET — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a free program designed to help those with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in classroom B at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes and introduce healthy lifestyle changes.
The final hour will be spent with a registered dietitian, who will suggest meal selections that can help attendees maintain health and manage weight.
A physician referral is not required. Registration, however, is required as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.