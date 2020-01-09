Damon Wayans to perform at Four Winds
NEW BUFFALO — Comedian Damon Wayans will bring his “It’s Personal Tour” to Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. April 18 show go on sale Friday. Prices range from $45 to $75.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
Besides his stand-up comedy, Wayans is known for the Emmy Award-winning series “In Living Color,” where he created sketch characters like Homey the Clown, Handiman, and Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series earned him two Emmy nominations in addition to the show’s nominations.
He also co-created, starred and executive produced the series “My Wife and Kids,” which is in syndication worldwide.
On the big screen, he has starred in “Bamboozled, “Major Payne,” “Blankman” and “Mo Money.”
After making his start touring the comedy club circuit, he landed a role on “Saturday Night Live.” He went on to star in a series of HBO specials.
Wayans is also the author of “Bootleg,” a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage and politics.
Box extends exhibit
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., has extended the end date for its current exhibit, “Members’ Show: Inspired by the Greats.”
The show now will stay on display through Feb. 29.
The gallery is open from noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday from now through March.
Tickets now on sale for Winter Delights
BENTON HARBOR — Tickets are now on sale for Lake Michigan College’s Winter Delights Festival at The Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
Doors for the Feb. 29 event open at 1 p.m.
Tickets are being sold in three tiers: Taste Faire passes (ages 21 and older) – $30 in advance/$35 day of the event; Mainstage passes – $30/$35; and all-access passes – $50/$60. Designated driver tickets for the Taste Faire are $20.
To purchase tickets, call the box office at 927-8700, option 1, or visit www.themendelcenter.com.
The festival will consist of two venues. The Taste Faire will be in Grand Upton Hall, and will feature about 30 Michigan craft beer, wine and cider makers; culinary treats from local dining establishments; and live entertainment from 1-8 p.m. featuring local artists and headliner Bryan Lubeck.
On the Mainstage, three acts – The Reminders (4 p.m.), JigJam (6 p.m.) and Six Appeal (8 p.m.) – will perform all-ages sets.
Throughout The Mendel Center corridors, festival goers can purchase items at the pop-up makers market.