Free adult mental health first aid course offered
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to a free mental health first aid training course from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Consortium for Community Development, 175 W. Main St.
“Adult Mental Health First Aid” is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool that works to improve the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance use problems, help adults take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations, and connects people with care.
Studies show 1-in-5 Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. When more people are equipped with the tools they need to start a dialogue, more people can get the help they may need, according to a Spectrum Health Lakeland news release.
A training manual and certification will be provided upon completion.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
‘New-To-Medicare’ class to be offered in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging and MMAP (Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program) will offer “New-To-Medicare” from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 16 at the Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
Those who will be turning 65 soon and have questions about Medicare are encouraged to attend the class.
Attendees will learn the difference between original Medicare and Advantage Plans, if they qualify for premium savings programs, the best time to enroll in Medicare health care plans, when they can make changes to their coverage, and how to protect themselves against Medicare fraud.
For more info, or to register for the free class, call 408-4354.
‘Matter of Balance’ class starts Aug. 27 in Paw Paw
PAW PAW — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer “Matter of Balance – Managing Concerns About Falls” beginning Aug. 27 at Berkshire Paw Paw, 308 E. Michigan Ave.
Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.
Classes, which will be led by a trained facilitator, will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Oct. 15.
Cost is $20.
To register, contact Julie Schwarz at julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7759.