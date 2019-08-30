Chronic Pain PATH workshop set
HARBERT — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer the Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) workshop in Harbert beginning Sept. 10.
Chronic Pain PATH is a self-management program that was developed and tested by Stanford University. It is a six-week program that teaches practical skills for living a healthy life with chronic pain. The focus is on self-care, learning new coping strategies and sharing experiences.
Some of the things participants will learn are how to: exercise to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and endurance; overcome stress and relax; and pace activity and rest.
Classes will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 15 at the River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway.
The class is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Family members, friends and caregivers also are encouraged to attend.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Julie Schwarz at julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7759, or Tracy Manning at tracymanning@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7731.
Aging Mastery starts next month in Niles, SJ
The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer the Aging Mastery Program beginning next month in Niles and St. Joseph.
The 10-week health and wellness program developed by the National Council on Aging is an opportunity for adults to participate in, and reap the benefits of, a cutting-edge wellness program.
The goal of the program is to empower adults to make and maintain small but impactful changes.
Classes will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement.
AAA will provide basic educational materials developed by trusted sources, a checklist of potential next steps, and a system for tracking behaviors.
Classes will be:
• 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Nov. 20 at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St.
• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 to Nov. 21 at AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
The course fee is $99 for all 10 weeks. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, call Tara Gillette at 408-4369.
Surgeons to discuss weight loss options
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will host a pair of free seminars, titled “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” next month.
The first seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
The second seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 18 in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight for years to come.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center works with each patient to create a lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Free pre-diabetes class planned in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer a free program designed to help anyone with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the pharmacy conference room at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes, and introduce healthy lifestyle changes. The final hour will be spent with a registered dietitian, who will suggest meals that can help people maintain health and manage weight.
This program does not require a physician referral. Registration, however, is required as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.