Free wellness event set in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a neighborhood-centered health home event from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Elite Barbershop, 1301 Pipestone Road.
Free blood pressure screenings will be offered during the event, and a clinical educator will be on hand for personal health coaching sessions.
Attendees also can meet with a Lakeland resident physician, and participate in a discussion about key medical topics.
Walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, call 556-2808.
Lakeland Rehab to host sensory camp
ST. JOSEPH — Children 3 to 12 years old who have a diagnosis of autism, sensory processing disorder or cerebral palsy are invited to experience an active group environment during the Spectrum Health Lakeland’s sensory camp.
Led by licensed physical, speech and occupational therapists, activities will be presented in a consistent routine. They will include sensory motor exercises, balance and coordination, obstacle courses, socialization opportunities and gross motor tasks.
The camp will run from 9-10:15 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 13 to March 2 at Power in Motion Gymnastics, 3889 M-139.
“After seven years of overwhelming success with this program, and at the request of many parents/caregivers of children with special needs, we are pleased to be adding an additional winter sensory camp in 2020,” Lakeland Rehabilitation physical therapist Keri Pawielski said in a news release.
Cost is $120 per camper, due by the first day of camp. Sibling discounts are available. Space is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 428-2799.
VIPs meet Thursday in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418.