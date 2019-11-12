Korean War veterans meeting on Saturday
THREE OAKS — The Papasan-Mamasan Korea Veterans Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 204, 101 W. Linden St.
All Korean War veterans who were in service between June 25, 1950, and June 30, 1955 are eligible to attend. Korean War veterans who served during that period, but who didn’t go to Korea, are eligible to join the group.
For more information, call Don Holmes at 695-1133.
Learn about available census work on Thursday
THREE OAKS — The local recruitment assistant specialist for the 2020 Census will be at Three Oaks Township Public Library, 3 N. Elm St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday to help people apply for census jobs.
The positions are part time and offer good pay with flexible hours.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Learn about elder law at Lincoln Township library
STEVENSVILLE — What if you or a loved one suddenly needs to be cared for in a nursing home?
Learn more about elder law and how it impacts aging seniors at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Beginning Genealogy set for Thursday night
STEVENSVILLE — Learn how to start researching your family history with Patsy Miller during Beginning Genealogy at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Registration is required.
For more information, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Tickets now available for annual Festival of Lights
THREE OAKS — The 13th annual Festival of Lights gala benefiting The Avenue Family Network has been set for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Journeyman Distillery, 109 Generations Drive.
Reservations can made online at www.theavenue.ngo. Cost is $30.
Proceeds from the event support five divisions in Southwest Michigan: Cora Lamping Center for Domestic & Sexual Violence, Autumn House and Harbor House Adult Day Services, Shoremark Homecare and West Michigan Guardianship.
The Avenue will welcome back Main Street Dueling Pianos while attendees enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and prize raffles.
For more information, visit www.theavenue.ngo.
Therapy dog to visit Bridgman Public Library
BRIDGMAN — “Pawsitive Reading” will be back at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., with Zuzu, a licensed therapy dog, from Therapy Dogs International from 3-4 p.m. today and Dec. 10.
Children can reserve a 15-minute time slot to read to Zuzu.
For more information, call the library at 465-3663.
Western Michigan social worker visits Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — A social work intern from Western Michigan University will be at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays to provide support and referral services for anyone in the community.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, or appointments can be scheduled in advance.
For more information, call the library at 465-3663.