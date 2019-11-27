Show to benefit summer music series
THREE OAKS — Harbor Arts, The Acorn Theater and Greenbush Brewery will sponsor the Harbor Arts Musical Expo at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with a trio of musical guests.
Robert Rolfe Feddersen, The Andrew Fisher Quartet and The Sypian Family Band will come together for the show at The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive.
All proceeds will benefit the summer Music in the Park series in Three Oaks.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, or $40 for reserved seating.
For more information, call 756-3879 or visit www.acornlive.org.
Tickets available for ‘Steamed Nutcracker’
BENTON HARBOR — The Citadel Dance & Music Center once again will present “A Steamed Nutcracker” on Dec. 14 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, 2775 E. Napier Ave.
Tickets for the show, which will be staged at 2 and 7:30 p.m., are now on sale. They range from $20-$30.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.themendelcenter.com.
The steampunk twist on a holiday favorite is in its fifth year. The production features story and choreography by Director of Dance Lari Lawrence-Gist with music by Peter Tchaikovsky performed by a Steven-Reed led orchestra.
“A Steamed Nutcracker” will be danced by students ages 6-40, and includes many different genres of dance.
In celebration of the fifth anniversary, a post concert discussion with Lawrence-Gist will follow the matinee performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring questions about the ballet and the process of creating an original work.
Krampus parade returns to Buchanan
BUCHANAN — The 2nd annual Buchanan Art Center Krampus parade from Buchanan Common to the Buchanan Art Center returns at 8 p.m. Dec. 6.
All ages are encouraged to participate and/or gawk at the merry band of costumed Krampuses. Once reaching the art center, 117 W. Front St., the party will continue inside for ages 18 and older.
Tickets are $8 at the door.
Once indoors and warm, Krampus enthusiasts will enjoy a night free of the typical saccharine holiday cheer.
Themed food and drink will be available, as well as make-and-take projects, pub-style trivia, a costume contest for best Krampus, photo booth, and music not found on traditional holiday playlists.
Parade participants should meet at the Tin Shop Theater/Buchanan Common just prior to 8 p.m. They should bring a flashlight or battery-powered lantern. Krampus Karol song sheets will be handed out.
Following a proclamation, the group will proceed, singing parodies of well-known Christmas carols. Costumes are not required, but are highly encouraged.
Originating from regional European folklore, Krampus eventually became a companion of St. Nicholas, dealing with the bad children while St. Nicholas focused on rewarding the good. Krampus’ treatment of the bad children ranges from handing out coal to stealing or even eating them.