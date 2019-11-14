Tickets on sale for TCP’s ‘Kris Kringle’
ST. JOSEPH — Tickets are now on sale for the Twin City Players’ holiday production: “Kris Kringle: The Musical.”
TCP will stage the show from Dec. 6-15 at the Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $7 for ages 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at www.twincityplayers.org or by calling 429-0400.
This new holiday musical reveals the untold story of young Kris Kringle. Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a starry-eyed, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas.
From the North Pole, Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Evelyn Noel, a band of apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: hope, family and forgiveness.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12-14; and 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15.
The show will be directed by Faith Schroeder-Smith.
Tickets on sale for ‘A Christmas Carol’
DOWAGIAC — The Beckwith Theatre Company will present the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” based on the story by Charles Dickens, next month.
The show will be staged from Dec. 5-15 at the theater, 100 New York Ave.
Tickets are $15, and can be reserved by calling 782-7653.
With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Ebenezer Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving. Forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts lead him through his past, present and future on Christmas Eve, he begins to reconsider the life he has led.
Beloved by readers and audiences for 175 years, this story remains as powerful and uplifting as ever.
This family-friendly retelling will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7, 13-14; and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15.
The show will be directed by Ryan Murray.
For more information, visit www.beckwiththeatre.com or email info@beckwiththeatre.com.