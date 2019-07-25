Author to sign books at Forever Books today
ST. JOSEPH — Pamela Cameron will sign copies of her book, “Sport: Ship Dog of the Great Lakes,” from 2-4 p.m. today at Forever Books, 312 State St.
In the book, aimed at ages 4-9, a stray dog wanders the Milwaukee docks until he realizes his calling: to be a ship dog. After being rescued from the Milwaukee River, Sport lives on a lighthouse tender ship, the Hyacinth.
He helps the crew as they deliver supplies to lighthouses and maintain buoys on Lake Michigan.
Cameron has been an elementary and middle school librarian and a public librarian in Wisconsin and Michigan. She is a member of the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History, the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, and the Great Lakes Historical Society.
For more info, call 982-1110 or email foreverbooks@qtm.net.
Singers to perform at Sunday’s Civil War Days
THREE OAKS — The Harbor Country Singers will perform a free concert at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Spring Creek Stage facing Dewey Cannon Park in Three Oaks.
The concert is in conjunction with the town’s Civil War Days.
Music at the event will include patriotic and traditional songs, some from the Civil War era, along with singalong numbers.
Series presents show on Edgar Allen Poe
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Theatre Series will present Lucien Douglas in “A Shadow Among Strangers: Performing the Life and Works of Edgar Allen Poe” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave.
Douglas, a member of Actors Equity and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, bring his performance to Michigan, where he earned his Ph.D. at Michigan State.
He has appeared in more than 100 productions on Broadway, off-Broadway and in educational theaters. He has appeared in such films as “Miss Congeniality” and “War of the Worlds,” and in such TV shows as “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “One Life to Live.”
Parking is available in the church’s parking lot at Center and Huron streets and in the municipal parking one block away.
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students. They are available online at dime.io/c/south-haven-theatre and at the door.
Berrien Artist Guild board announced
ST. JOSEPH — Members of the Berrien Artist Guild have elected three new members to its 2019-20 Board of Directors.
• Linda Cooper is a resident of St. Joseph, and a managing member of the firm CooperBoettger. She has been a CPA for 40 years.
• Carol L. Myers was an RN for 18 years at St. Vincent in Indianapolis. After receiving her nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University, she went back to school and received a bachelor’s degree at University of Michigan in printmaking. She has taught art at Indianapolis Art Center and at the Kalamazoo Institute of Art, and worked in graphic design at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis. She has been a full-time studio artist since 2000. She has been a member of the Box Factory since 2011.
• Michelle M. Rumsa has been a licensed architect since 1996, and currently works at Edgewater Resources in St. Joseph. She has a bachelor’s degree in scene design and technical theater with a minor in music from Central Michigan University. She received her Master of Architecture from University of Illinois.
Executive officers also were chosen. Rose Narregan will return as treasurer, Karen E. Walker will be secretary, Scott R. Gane will be vice president and Judy Sokolowski will remain president.
They are joined on the board by John Bougearel, Glen Head, Kristin K. Hosbein and Jonathan B. Sauer.
All members of the Guild are invited to attend the annual membership meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Box, 1101 Broad St.
For more info, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Madeline Schrock joins Muni Band on Sunday
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band will be joined by vocalist Madeline Schrock for its 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts at the John E. N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St.
Schrock will sing “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”
Schrock, 20, will be a junior at Mannes Conservatory of Music this fall, and has been studying voice for more than 14 years – focusing on opera and music theater.
Her leading roles include Ariel in Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra’s and Southwestern Michigan College’s production of “Little Mermaid”; Cinderella in SMC’s “Into the Woods”; Millie Dillmount in St. Joseph High School’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie”; Cosette in Children’s Music Workshop “Les Miserables”; and Gabriella in Twin City Player’s “And a Child Shall Lead.”
In addition to her full-length recitals, she has performed “Bist du bei Mir” at Kalamazoo Bach Festival and “Pie Jesu” from Gabriel Faure’s Requiem with SMSO.
She recently premiered her composition, “Axis Mundi,” at the Medieval Composers Concert in Grenoble, France.
Fusion Dance taking new members
Fusion Dance Company soon will be accepting new members for the 2019-20 season.
Team workouts begin Tuesday with a mandatory intensive from Aug. 19-22, with auditions on the 23rd.
Dancers should have had at least one year of experience. Ages 3-18 are eligible to participate.
Fusion is located at 2162 Plaza Drive in Benton Harbor, and 6777 Paw Paw Ave., in Coloma.
It offers a comprehensive curriculum in ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, acro and contemporary, from beginning to advanced levels, for dancers 18 months to 18 years old.
A Benton Harbor open house is planned from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24.
A Coloma open house will be from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information, or for questions, contact Christine Waterhouse at christine@fusioncenterfordance.com, 985-8144 (Benton Harbor) or 985-8134 (Coloma), or visit www.FusionCenterForDance.com.