Walk-in clinic expanding hours
STEVENSVILLE — The walk-in clinic at Southwestern Medical Clinic, Stevensville, 5515 Cleveland Ave., is expanding its hours.
Beginning Jan. 6, providers will see patients from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The clinic’s current hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
“We understand that medical problems don’t always happen during business hours, and our walk-in clinics are designed for illnesses that cannot wait until the next business day, but may not require the full resources of a hospital emergency department,” James Savoie, director of Lakeland Primary Care Practices, said in a news release. “By expanding our hours, it allows us to see patients sooner and increases the time we are open on Saturdays.”
Anyone younger than 18 who is requesting care must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information, or to view wait times online, visit swmc.org or call 429-9677.
Free BP screenings, coaching offered
The public is invited to attend upcoming neighborhood-based health home events hosted by Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Free blood pressure screenings will be offered during the events, and a clinical educator will be on-site for health coaching sessions.
Attendees can meet with a Lakeland resident physician, and participate in discussion about medical topics.
Events will be:
• 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 3, Gateway Plaza, 251 Cass St., Niles.
• 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Catholic Community Center, 346 Catalpa Ave., Benton Harbor.
• 2-6 p.m. Jan. 9, Elite Barbershop, 1301 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor.
Walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, call 556-2808.
Bones in Balance classes start Jan. 7
ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Orthopedic Physical Therapy is enrolling participants for Bones in Balance, a program designed to teach those with osteoporosis and osteopenia how to live with these conditions through self-management.
Classes will be from 9-11:30 a.m. or 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 7-30 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
The class incorporates education and exercise, and is led by trained physical therapists. The program includes self-management tips from a pharmacist, registered dietitian and nurse educator.
A physician’s order is required to participate.
There is a $25 fee to cover the cost of materials. The remaining amount is billable to insurance.
For more info, or to register, call 556-7150.
