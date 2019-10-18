Rightsizing Your Life class planned in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer another Aging Mastery Program class, Rightsizing Your Life, on Tuesday.
The class will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at Senior Services of Van Buren County, 1635 76th St.
The class will provide guidance around the pros and cons of rightsizing (downsizing) by thinking through the concerns and upsides to moving to a different living situation, along with the practical considerations of such a move.
Attendees can develop a personalized approach to deciding what to keep and what to let go of.
The guest speaker will be Susie Marsh from Moxie Life Organizing. She is a licensed social worker, vice president of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals in Michigan and a member of the Institute for Challenging Disorganization.
The class is part of a health-and-wellness program developed by the National Council on Aging. The classes focus on physical/mental health, financial health and life enrichment.
The fee for the class is $15. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tara Gillette at taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.
AAA’s Memory Matters class set for Oct. 29 in N. Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer the Aging Mastery Program class Memory Matters on Oct. 29.
The class will meet from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Elsie Earl Studios, 200 W. Buffalo St.
The class is interactive, highlighting normal age-related memory changes and teaching basic skills to aid memory.
The guest speaker will be Lisa Sutton, a speech and language pathologist with Spectrum Health Lakeland.
The fee for the class is $15.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tara Gillette at taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.
Creating Confident Caregivers starts Oct. 30
COLOMA — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will partner with the North Berrien Senior Center to offer Creating Confident Caregivers beginning Oct. 30.
Classes will meet from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4 at the senior center, 6648 Ryno Road.
The class is designed for family members caring for a loved one with memory loss who is still living in the community.
Caregivers will learn about dementia, how to deal with everyday activities and how to care for themselves.
Free respite care will be provided.
The class is free, but donations will be accepted.
Family members, friends and caregivers also are encouraged to attend.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, call 468-3366.
Free seminar to discuss changes during menopause
SOUTH HAVEN — Obstetrician/gynecologist Ashley Dupuis will lead a free seminar, “Menopause: Navigating the Change,” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Baymont by Wyndham, 1555 Phoenix St.
She will discuss the years leading up to menopause, what to expect, and specific symptoms like vaginal dryness, hot flashes, mood swings, irregular periods and more.
Those in attendance also will be entered to win a full spa makeover, valued at $100, from BellaNova Women’s Health Medical Spa.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, or to register, call 927-5361 or visit bellanovahealth.com/menopause.