Hospice at Home benefit raises more than $100,000
SOUTH HAVEN — Hundreds of people gathered Aug. 3 for the annual Hospice at Home Benefit Wine and Beer Tasting for Caring Circle at Dan and Mary Nulty’s property along the bluff in South Haven.
Through sponsorships, ticket sales and event activities, $100,675 was raised to support hospice care for South Haven and the surrounding communities. That was 25 percent more than last year.
Attendees donated a record-breaking $29,225 at the event to fund 167 days of hospice care for those in need, according to a Spectrum Health Lakeland news release.
Local artist Sabine Krummel created a painting, “Guided Whisper,” which was available for donors to sign. The framed painting will be displayed in the South Haven Caring Circle office.
SJ-Lincoln Senior Center to host pair of foot clinics
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., will host foot clinics by appointment only on Wednesday and Aug. 28.
Van’s Medical Equipment provides the monthly service, which is also available to diabetics with a doctor’s order.
The first visit is $30, which includes a reusable foot care kit. Follow-up visits are $25.
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
To make an appointment, call 429-7768.
Aging Mastery continues Monday morning in St. Joe
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will continue its Aging Mastery Program series on Monday with “Intergenerational Connections.”
The class will provide an overview of the benefits of intergenerational connections for older adults with a focus on strengthening intergenerational interactions and relationships within the family and the community.
Liji Hanny, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, will speak. He will bring some teen club members to help with the discussions.
The class will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
The fee for the class is $10. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tara Gillette taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.
Dr. Gyl Kasewurm to host free seminar in Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — Dr. Gyl Kasewurm will host a free hearing wellness seminar at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
She will discuss the causes and impacts of hearing loss, how hearing impacts overall health, and the latest in treatment options and technology solutions.
Her staff will be available to clean hearing aids and perform ear scans with video camera.
Space for scans and cleanings is limited, so attendees are asked to register at the library.
For more information, call 465-3663.
Dance Center, RX Physical Therapy to host class in BH
BENTON HARBOR — Fusion Center for Dance and RX Physical Therapy will co-host an injury prevention and pointe readiness lunch for dancers and their parents on Thursday.
The lunch and learn will be from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fusion Center for Dance, 2162 Plaza Drive.
Physical Therapist Kensey Bermingham and physical therapy assistant/former professional ballerina Karen Camelet will present an informative session for dancers and parents.
Topics will include injuries amongst young dancers and how to prevent them, including specific stretches and strengthening exercises.
Bermingham also will bring his former experience assessing readiness for pointework to speak on the anatomy, physiology and mechanics of pointe training, and methods to build strength and readiness.
This luncheon is part of the annual weeklong intensive that team dancers at Fusion take part in to kick-off their competition season.
The public is welcome to attend, but must register by calling 985-8144.
For more information, visit www.fusioncenterfordance.com, or email Christine Waterhouse at christine@fusioncenterfordance.com.
Stonegate Dermatology to host free acne seminar
SOUTH HAVEN — The public is invited to join Stonegate Dermatology’s Dennis Kordish, PA, for a free educational seminar, “Erase Acne for Good.”
The seminar will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Baymont Inn and Suites Conference Center, 1555 Phoenix St.
Kordish will discuss treatment options for acne, and how certain factors, such as family history, stress and diet, can play a role in developing the condition.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, or to register, call 927-5361 or visit www.stonegatedermatology.com/acne.