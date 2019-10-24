Andrews symphony to perform Saturday
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andrews University Symphony Orchestra will present its first full-length concert of the year, “Creation,” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
The orchestra will perform four compositions – one conducted by graduate student Kristii Rasmussen, the orchestra’s new manager and assistant conductor. Symphony Conductor Chris Wild will lead the other three compositions.
The concert will include Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation,” Gustav Mahler’s “Adagietto,” Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” and Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes.”
Tickets are $6, $4 for students and seniors.
For tickets, or more information, call 471-3560 or visit howard.andrews.edu.
TCP sets auditions for early 2020 production
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will hold auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” early next month at the Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-7, with callbacks, if needed, at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
In this comedy, four Southern women, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Auditions will include cold reading of scenes. Those who audition should bring a calendar to identify any conflicts with rehearsals. Selected actors must be available for all performances.
For more info, visit the Auditions page at www.twincityplayers.org, call 429-0400 or email kdcarlin11@gmail.com.
The play will be staged from Jan. 31 to Feb. 16.
Cher tribute show coming to Four Winds
NEW BUFFALO — Tickets are now on sale for “The Beat Goes On,” a Cher tribute show, that will visit Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, on Feb. 1.
The 9 p.m. show will feature singer/actress Lisa McClowry as Cher.
Tickets are $35, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
The international touring show features McClowry’s portrayal of Cher in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show. The show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor and audience participation.
The audience can expect to hear Cher’s hits from the 1960s to now, including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “I Found Someone,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Woman’s World,” “Welcome to Burlesque” and “Believe.”
McClowry is a lifelong singer and entertainer with more than 30 years in the entertainment industry.
Her original music plays on radio today.
For more information on the show, visit thebeatgoesonshow.com, www.chertributeglobal.com or www.lisamcclowry.com.
4-H Foundation hosts Andrew Fisher Quartet
BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County 4-H Foundation will host a fundraising event featuring musical entertainment by the Andrew Fisher Quartet at 5:45 p.m. today at The Hall at Hidden Pointe, 1062 Nickerson Ave.
Social hour with hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and silent auction will be from 5:45-7 p.m., with the quartet to start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35, and are available online at BC4HFoundation.networkforgood.com/events/16162-2019-autumn-theater-event.
The Andrew Fisher Quartet is a neo-soul jazz group from Benton Harbor.
They specialize in bending traditional genres, such as soul, funk, R&B, Motown and more, while using the language of improvisation and jazz.
For more information, call Karen at 465-7112 or Earlene at 944-1731.