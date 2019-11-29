Chiropractor to talk at senior center in SJ
ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Sandy Martin of All Star Family Chiropractic will visit the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Martin will give a presentation on pain management.
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
Those who plan to attend are asked to call 429-7768 and RSVP.
Learn to live well with heart failure
WATERVLIET — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host “Living Well with Heart Failure,” a free class about congestive heart failure, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in classroom B at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive.
Participants will learn to identify common causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808 or 866-260-7544.
Surgeons to discuss weight loss options
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will host a pair of free seminars, “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” next month.
The first seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles.
The second seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 18 in the community room at Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight for years to come.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center works with each patient to create a lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Free pre-diabetes class set in Watervliet
WATERVLIET — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a free program designed to help anyone with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in classroom B at Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes and introduce healthy lifestyle changes.
The second hour will be spent with a registered dietitian, who will suggest meal selections that can help attendees maintain health and manage weight.
This program does not require a physician referral. Registration, however, is required as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.