A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, is charged with reckless manslaughter. WKRG-TV reports that 49-year-old James Jeffery Elder of Spanish Fort was indicted by Mobile County grand jurors in the death of Dexter Scott of Laurel, Mississippi. Prichard police say Elder was operating a Canadian National train that collided with equipment that was installing railroad ties on tracks in the town on Nov. 17, 2020. A federal review found that the engineer was districted by a cellphone conversation at the time.