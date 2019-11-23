Garden club celebrates Christmas at the depot
NILES — From 5-6 p.m. Dec. 7, the Four Flags Garden Club will host its 28th annual Hometown Christmas celebration at the Historic Amtrak Depot, 598 Dey St.
The event is free, and everyone from Niles and the surrounding communities are invited to visit the depot to enjoy the holiday decorations, visit with Santa, and eat homemade cookies and candy.
The depot interior and exterior will be decorated with fresh greens, window topiaries, wreaths and handmade ornaments on the Fraser Fir tree donated by Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm in Galien.
Mayor Pro-Tem Gretchen Bertschy will address the group.
At 6 p.m. the depot Christmas lights will be turned on.