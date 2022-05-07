5C72D000-B912-41E3-AD1F-24186A462A23_1_201_a.jpeg

The River Valley Garden Club's annual plant sale returns May 21.

 Photo provided

Gather, Garden & Grow on May 14 in New Troy

NEW TROY — From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14, the Friends of New Troy will host novice and avid gardeners for a seed, seedling and plant exchange.

